Ariarne Titmus rocks in a yellow outfit as she makes an appearance with boyfriend at Australian Grand Prix

Ariarne Titmus recently attended the 2025 Australian Grand Prix F1 race with her boyfriend, Mach. She posted a photo of them on social media, showing their VIP passes.

The swimmer revealed her relationship with her boyfriend at the 2025 Australian Open. They met three months ago, and recently, she made their relationship official on social media.

While Titmus wore a stylish yellow playsuit paired with brown sandals and sunglasses, Mach was dressed in a casual green T-shirt with white shorts and sneakers. The 24-year-old posted the following photo on Instagram.

Screenshot of Ariarne Titmus' Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @ariarnetitmus_

At the Paris Olympics, Titmus won four medals, including two gold and two silver for Australia. She also secured four medals at the Tokyo Olympics, winning two gold, one silver, and one bronze.

In addition, she broke the 400m freestyle world record twice, first at the 2022 Australian Championships and again at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships. Titmus, who clinched two gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, also won multiple medals at the World Championships, including gold in the 400m freestyle in 2019 and 2023. In addition, in 2025, she won Tasmania's Young Australian of the Year award.

After announcing her relationship with her boyfriend, Mac, Titmus recently opened up about her feelings.

Ariarne Titmus reflects on her new relationship

Ariarne Titmus at the 2024 NGV Gala Celebrates Opening Of Yayoi Kusama Exhibition - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Titmus recently announced her new relationship on social media. The 24-year-old revealed her boyfriend, Mack, at the 2025 Australian Open. The swimmer also said she has been in Melbourne more often since meeting him.

The couple was seen together on Day 12 of the tournament, watching the women’s semifinal. Titmus had earlier attended the AO Inspire Series event. A few days later, she shared a photo of them at the event on Instagram, making their relationship public.

During an interview with the Herald Sun, Titmus said (via nowtolove.com):

“It’s our first night out in the wild. We met three months ago and I’m very happy.”

Titmus shared that she is taking a break from swimming after winning multiple medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She plans to resume training later this year but will take her time. The 24-year-old confirmed her goal of competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, saying she would only participate if she could perform at her best.

