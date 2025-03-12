Ariarne Titmus shares behind-the-scene glimpse amid Australian cooking show appearance

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently took up a chef's role at 'A Bite to Eat with Alice.' She also shared behind-the-scene glimpses of the show on social media.

Ad

Titmus, currently in the off-season, was on the set of a cooking show with Alice Zaslavsky. Two were seen talking with each other behind a kitchen counter. The studio kitchen is decorated with pastel colors, shelves filled with jars and cookbooks, and hanging utensils.

On March 11, the 24-year-old swimmer wrote on her Instagram stories:

"On set w @aliceinframes."

Screenshot of Ariarne Titmus' Instagram Story/ Source: Instagram/ @ariarnetitmus_

Ariarne Titmus won four medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics, earning gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay and 400m freestyle and silver in the 200m and 800m freestyle events. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, she also secured four medals, taking gold in the 200m and 400m freestyle, silver in the 800m freestyle, and bronze in the 4 x 200 m freestyle relay.

Ad

Trending

Ariarne Titmus reflects on her diet during training and race day

NGV Gala Celebrates Opening Of Yayoi Kusama Exhibition 2024 - Arrivals - Source: Getty

During an interview with Speedo.com, Ariarne Titmus shared insights into her diet. She shared that she follows a consistent diet throughout training and race days, adjusting only her meal timing and portion sizes based on her race schedule. Her approach ensures she gets the right energy when needed without making drastic dietary changes.

Ad

She consults a dietitian but believes athletes should understand their own nutritional needs. Knowing how different foods affect performance helps her stay in top form for competitions.

The swimming champion said:

“On race day, I’m not superstitious about what I eat, I just try to get a good fuel source into me. Usually, I have a fried rice or pasta meal the night before, and I try to avoid meat as I feel it sits heavy in my tummy. The morning of a race I will either have my typical training day oats, or eggs on toast if I feel like that. I try to eat the last bit of food 3 hours before I race so it’s not sitting in my tummy. The only thing I’ll have after that is an energy gel after my warmup.” (speedo.com)

Ariarne Titmus further shared that she follows a structured eating routine, keeping her meals consistent throughout the day. While her dinners change, she prefers simple options to aid recovery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback