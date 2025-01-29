Ariarne Titmus shares recap of January with six pictures ft. moments from Australian Open 2025

Ariarne Titmus recently shared a few highlights of her special moments of January 2025. The swimmer concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics.

Titmus had an impressive 2024 season, winning four medals at the Paris Olympics. Following the mega event, she took a break, presently enjoying her off-season. She has had a good start to 2025, having done some fun things, including being a commentator at the Australian Open 2025. Giving a glimpse of how her first month of the new year went, she shared six pictures on her Instagram story.

The pictures showcased several moments, including her time vacationing in Australia and her visit to the Australian Open. She also shared a few pictures with her friends. The story's caption read:

Trending

"Six pics of January," wrote Ariarne Titmus.

Titmus' Instagram story. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Ahead of her off-season, the Aussie proved her billing at the Paris Olympics, winning two gold medals and as many silvers. She won her first gold medal in the 400m freestyle event, where she bested Katie Ledecky.

The second one came in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay, where she swam the anchor leg and helped her team in creating an Olympic record. She bagged two silver medals in the 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle events.

Ariarne Titmus opened up about her plans for the 2028 Olympics

Ariarne Titmus appeared in an interview with Sports Star in August 2024, where she spoke about her plans for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She weighed in on the reason behind taking a break after the Paris Olympics and revealed that she will get back to swimming when she feels like she is ready for it.

Unveiling her preparations for the upcoming LA Games, the Australian said via Sportstar:

"I'm definitely having a very extended break. I haven’t planned when I’m going back to swimming. I want to go back when I feel ready to go back. Could be up to 12 months."

She added:

"I just want to make sure I’m ready to go in LA. I don’t want to come back too early and, you know, lose that fire, I guess. I think four years is a long time, so I want to prepare myself the best for those Olympic Games. For me, that’s the priority, not world championships in the years prior."

Ariarne Titmus's current Olympic medal count is eight medals, including four gold medals, three silver medals, and one bronze medal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback