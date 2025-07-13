Ariarne Titmus shares 'sad' news about her ‘first’ attempt at new skill

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus recently shared some sad news about her 'first baby' on her Instagram profile.

The 'baby' Titmus referred to is a bread dough Titmus created recently. Titmus shared an image of the bread, as well as a video snap of the final product on her Instagram stories.

In the first story, the Australian swimmer wrote in the caption,

"Very proud of my first baby 😍 [Saddest news is that I can't eat her 😭😭😭]"

In the other story, Titmus wrote in the caption,

"Half for Mac, half to take back to the fam in Qld [Queensland]"

Screengrabs of Ariarne Titmus' Instagram stories [Image Source : Ariarne Titmus' Instagram]

Ariarne Titmus has been on a long break since her last appearance at the Paris Olympics. The Australian swimmer had won two gold medals and two silver medals at the quadrennial event held in Paris.

The Australian swimmer was previously nominated for the Laureus World Sport Awards for Comeback of the Year. Notably, she had underwent an ovarian surgery to mark a strong comeback to the pool. She lost out to Brazilian gymnast and Olympic champion Rebeca Andrade, who eventually won the award.

Ariarne Titmus opens up on her health scare and how it inspired her comeback

Ariarne Titmus at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards red carpet in Madrid [Image Source: Getty]

Ariarne Titmus opened up about her health scare, and how it inspired to make a strong comeback. In an interview with Laureus Sports, the Australian swimmer mentioned,

"I think that as an athlete, more than any career, I suppose we're in such a bubble and it's almost like the outside world doesn't really exist. And it was probably the first time in my life where my bubble was burst. And I realised that there's so much more to this big great world."

For the unversed, Ariarne Titmus was diagnosed with two ovarian cysts while she underwent an MRI scan for a hip injury. The Australian swimmer further added,

"But, at the same time, it also made me realise how lucky I am, to be in a position to be fighting for Olympic Gold medals and it really put a lot of things into perspective for me. So I'm really proud of the way that I was able to, firstly, recover and have the performances that I have had, but I think the personal growth I've taken away from those challenges has been really important."

Ariarne Titmus will not be participating in the World Aquatics Championships beginning from July 27 onwards. She will be returning to action from August onwards.

