Ariarne Titmus, Summer McIntosh, Michael Phelps and other swimmers react as Katie Ledecky concludes historic campaign at World Championships

Katie Ledecky was recently congratulated by swimmers like Ariarne Titmus, Katie Grimes, Summer McIntosh after her historic campaign at the World Championships. The current edition of the World Aquatics Championships was hosted at Singapore.Ledecky broke the championship record in the women's 800m freestyle event, clocking 8:05.62 minutes. Ledecky shared glimpses of the same on her Instagram profile, including her celebrations with former Olympic champion turned coach Anthony Nesty.The 28-year-old swimming sensation captioned the post as,&quot;800🥇x7 🙌🏼 thank you all for the support ❤️ and congratulations to everyone 🌏 in that field for some amazing times😍 Go USA! 🇺🇸&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral swimmers reacted to her post by expressing their thoughts in the comments section. Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe posted a GOAT emoji, as well as a heart emoticon to express his admiration for the Olympic champion,&quot;🐐❤️&quot;Katie Grimes simply commented,&quot;The greatest&quot;Swimming legend and Ledecky's former teammate Michael Phelps simply sent the following emoji,&quot;🐐&quot;British swimmer Jazz Carlin also expressed her admiration for Ledecky as she wrote,&quot;👑👑👑 Absolute champ!!! Incredible 🙌👏👏👏&quot;Screengrab of the comments made by iconic swimmers [Image Source : Katie Ledecky's Instagram]Ledecky's archrival Ariarne Titmus simply mentioned,&quot;Incredible 🔥❤️&quot;Summer McIntosh, who finished third in the 800m freestyle event, congratulated her as she commented,&quot;Congrats on an epic race tonight👏🏻❤️&quot;Even Torri Huske couldn't help herself but comment,&quot;Icon legend moment&quot;Gretchen Walsh also added,&quot;The best to ever do it!!! And with so much grace!&quot;Katie Ledecky set a new championship record in the women's 800m freestyle event at the World Championships held in Singapore. She won the race with a timing of 8:05.62 minutes.Katie Ledecky opens up about her future plans after the World ChampionshipsKatie Ledecky talks about her future plans [Image Source : Getty]Katie Ledecky recently opened up about her future after concluding her campaign at the World Championships on a historic note. The 28-year-old Olympic champion won four medals overall, including gold medals in the 800m freestyle and the 1500m freestyle events respectively.In her conversation with the media after the races, Ledecky mentioned,&quot;You don’t want to push it too early. … I was just putting everything I had into it. I’m going to try to take a breather now and reset and get back to work. Because I’ve got a lot of work to do.&quot;Ledecky also added how she felt after winning the 800m freestyle event and overcoming Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh. In her words [via Peacock]:&quot;I was really happy, obviously. The fastest I’ve ever been at a worlds. It’s been a really great season. That last 100 was pretty stressful.&quot;Katie Ledecky is hopeful of making it to her fifth consecutive Olympics at the Los Angeles. The Olympic champion swimmer had made a smashing debut at the age of just 15, with a gold medal on debut in the women's 800m freestyle.