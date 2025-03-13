Ariarne Titmus turns up the glamor in silver slit dress at Australian Grand Prix Glamour On The Grid Party

Ariarne Titmus stole the show at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix Glamour On The Grid Party held at Albert Park in Victoria, Australia on Wednesday, March 12. The glamorous event served as a launch to the upcoming Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Ad

Titmus took a brief break from swimming following her appearance at the Paris Games, where she secured four medals. Since the Olympics, Titmus has been following a busy schedule, including making media appearances and attending shows and high-profile events.

She graced Wednesday night in a mesmerizing silver dress, featuring a slit on her left leg. The backless dress from The Aje World featured a closed neck and a series of sequins. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, including a bracelet and earrings from Tiffany and Co.

Ad

Trending

The Australian swimming star completed the look with chic strap heels. Sharing the pictures with fans on social media, Titmus wrote:

"Glamour on the Grid ‘25 🏁✨ "

Ad

Titmus attended the event alongside other influential personalities, including Bali princess Lindy Klim and her model daughter Stella, Brooke Blurton, and Moana Hope. The 2025 F1 will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix, which will be held at the Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on Sunday, March 16.

"I needed some time away" - Ariarne Titmus opens up on her 12-month break following the Paris Olympics

Ariarne Titmus attends the NGV Gala 2024 at the Opening of the Yayoi Kusama Exhibition 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ariarne Titmus opened up about the 12-month break from swimming she took after the Paris Games. Reflecting on the break, Titmus insisted she wanted to rest mentally after years of intense competition. She added she wanted to be fully prepared for the Los Angeles Olympics, which will be her main focus as she enters the concluding phase of her career.

Ad

“I’ve always said that I was going to take a 12-month break off the back of Paris," Titmus said (via Simswam.com). “I just knew that after Paris, I needed some time away. I’ve been on the national team since I was 16, and I just needed a bit of a break mentally from the intensity of the sport. For me, there’s no point in racing when I’m not going to be able to perform at my best or near my best."

Ad

“When you’re at the tail-end of your career, the Olympics just become so much more important. I’ll be going back to training to be able to gear up for LA. It’s the Olympic Games that now my eyes are on,” she added.

At the Paris Olympics, Ariarne Titmus secured two gold and silver medals in 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle, 200m, and 8000m freestyle, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback