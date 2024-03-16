Arkansas Razorbacks’ Roje Stona sets foot into NFL days after bagging shotput silver medal at World Athletics Indoor Championships

25-year-old Roje Stona is seemingly stepping into a new sport after bagging the silver medal in the shot put event ahead of the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The Arkansas Razorbacks athlete was recently spotted competing in the Pro Day of his college’s NFL team. Although Stona has never played professional football, his performance at the recent event was highly impressive.

Roje Stona was at the top of his game at the recent NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships scheduled from March 7 to 9 and managed to secure a silver medal in the shot put event with a personal best throw of 20.48m.

The shot put thrower defeated South Carolina’s Dylan Targgart, who clinched the bronze medal with his throw of 19.95m. Tarik Robinson O’Hagan from the University of Mississippi threw 21.05m to bag the gold.

Stona returned to Arkansas after an impressive performance at the Boston indoor track and field championship.

The athlete competed in several events of Arkansas Razorbacks’ Pro Day event on March 12, 2024. He managed to run the 40-yard dash in less than 4.7 seconds. Stona also participated in every drill, making his well-wishers go bonkers. Moreover, his determination at the Pro Day hints that he might be one of those athletes who smoothly transitioned from track and field to the NFL.

Roje Stona’s coach on his performance at the 2024 NCAA Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championships

Roje Stona’s performance at the Indoor Track and Field Championships revived his college team finish as national runner-up. His performance bestowed Arkansas Razorbacks with an additional 41 points.

After his performance, his coach commended his student-athlete on the college’s official website. He said,

"Rojé is a phenomenal competitor and what a blessing he’s been to our team. He’s a great talent and just a great kid", said Bucknam

He then shared how Stona revived his team with his terrific performance,

"He brought us back into this meet when we were down after a few events where we thought we were going to score a few more points and he goes out and gets a silver medal in the shot put and breaks the school record", he added.

Ryan Crouser, a two-time world champion, who also serves as the University of Arkansas’ volunteer coach, also took to his Instagram to congratulate the young athlete. He mentioned,

"Proud of @tallerdandem huge PR for 🥈 at NCAA"

"20.48m"

Ryan Crouser's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/rcrouser)