Arnold Sports Festival 2025: Schedule, Order of events, Where to watch

The highly-anticipitated Arnold Sports Festival 2025 will kickoff on February 27, 2025, with its conclusion set for March 2, 2025. The Arnold Sports Festival, which will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, will feature Olympic sports, IFBB Pro League bodybuilding contests, the NPC Arnold Amateur Bodybuilding Championships, the Arnold Strongman Classic and the Arnold Classic.

The Arnold Sports Festival will witness around 12,000 athletes competing in multiple events during a four-day period. Notably, the event will feature the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will speak at the showcase seminar on March 2.

Schedule for the 2025 Arnold Sports Festival

Find the schedule of the Arnold Sports Festival 2025 below

Schedule for the 2025 Arnold Sports Festival on Thursday, February 27, 2025:

Strength (USA Weightlifting) - 8:00am - 10:00pm

Bodybuilding (Arnold Amateur) - 8:00am - 6:00pm

Meet & Greet (IFBB Pro League Meet & Greet) - 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Schedule for the 2025 Arnold Sports Festival on Friday, February 28, 2025:

Gaming (Foosball) - 8:00am - 11:00pm

Combat (Martial Arts Festival) - 8:00am - 6:00pm

Strength (Armwrestling) - 9:00am - 6:00pm

Combat (GTMA) - 9:00am - 5:00pm

Strength (ArmLifting) - 9:00am - 10:45am

Strength (USA Powerlifting) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Strongman (Strongest Firefighter) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Strength (XPC Powerlifting) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Combat (MAS Wrestling) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Expo (Arnold Expo) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Strength (ArmLifting) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Strength (USA Weightlifting) - 10:00am - 10:00pm

Strongman (Arnold Strongman Classic) - 11:00am - 6:00pm

Strongman (Arnold Strongwoman Classic) - 11:00am - 6:00pm

Photo Ops (Chris Bumstead) - 11:00am

Panels (Sam Sulek) - 11:00am - 11:30am

Autographs (Chris Bumstead) - 11:30am

Photo Ops (Sam Sulek) - 11:40am

Bodybuilding (Arnold Classic Physique) - 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Bodybuilding (Fitness International) - 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Strength (USA Weightlifting) - 12:30pm - 5:30pm

Bodybuilding (Wellness International) - 12:30pm - 1:30pm

Autographs (Sam Sulek) - 1:10pm

Panels (Ronnie Coleman & Jay Cutler) - 1:40pm - 2:20pm

Panels (Greg Doucette) - 2:30pm - 3:00pm

Photo Ops (Jay Cutler) - 2:30pm

Photo Ops (Team Up: Ronnie & Jay) - 2:40pm

Photo Ops (Ronnie Coleman) - 3:00pm

Autographs (Jay Cutler) - 3:00pm

Panels (Chris Bumstead & Hany Rambod) - 3:10pm - 3:40pm

Autographs (Ronnie Coleman) - 3:10pm

Dance & Fitness (Gymnastics) - 4:00pm - 9:00pm

Panels (Arnold, Jocko & Gronk) - 4:00pm - 5:00pm

Bodybuilding (Wellness International):Finals - 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Bodybuilding (Fitness International): Finals - 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Bodybuilding (Arnold Classic Men's Open) - 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Bodybuilding (Arnold Classic Physique): Finals - 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Schedule for the 2025 Arnold Sports Festival on Saturday, March 1, 2025:

Combat (Grappling) - 8:00am - 7:00pm

Strength (USA Weightlifting) - 8:00am - 8:00pm

Dance & Fitness (Youth Dancesport) - 8:00am - 6:00pm

Dance & Fitness (Cheerleading & Dance) - 8:00am - 7:00pm

Dance & Fitness (Gymnastics) - 8:00am - 6:00pm

Combat (Martial Arts Festival) - 8:00am - 6:00pm

Combat (GTMA) - 8:30am - 6:00pm

Strength (Armwrestling) - 9:00am - 6:00pm

Strength (Armwrestling) - 9:00am - 10:00am

Expo (Arnold Expo) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Bodybuilding (Pro Wheelchair): Finals - 10:00am - 11:00am

Strength (XPC Powerlifting) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Strongman (Arnold Strongman Classic) - 10:00am - 6:00pm

Strength (Strict Curl) - 10:00am - 12:00pm

Strength (USA Powerlifting) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Strongman (Amateur Strongman) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Strongman (Arnold Strongwoman Classic) - 10:00am - 6:00pm

Combat (MAS Wrestling) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Strength (ArmLifting) - 10:00am - 7:00pm

Gaming (Foosball) - 10:30am - 11:00pm

Bodybuilding (Arnold Mens physique) - 11:00am - 12:00pm

Bodybuilding (Bikini International) - 11:00am - 12:00pm

Photo Ops (Sam Sulek) - 11:00am

Strength (ArmLifting) - 12:00pm - 2:00pm

Photo Ops (Chris Bumstead) - 12:10pm

Autographs (Sam Sulek) - 12:10pm

Strongman (Strongest Firefighter): Finals - 1:15pm - 4:00pm

Photo Ops (Jay Cutler) - 1:20pm

Photo Ops (Team Up: Ronnie & Jay) - 1:40pm

Photo Ops (Ronnie Coleman) - 2:10pm

Autographs (Jay Cutler) - 2:10pm

Autographs (Ronnie Coleman) - 2:30pm

Strength (XPC Powerlifting) - Bench Bash

Photo Ops (Sam Sulek) - 3:50pm

Strength (ArmLifting) - 4:00pm - 6:30pm

Bodybuilding (Arnold Mens physique): Finals - 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Bodybuilding (Arnold Sports Festival Classic Men's Open): Finals - 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Bodybuilding (Bikini International): Finals -7:00pm - 10:00pm

Schedule for the Arnold Sports Festival on Sunday March 2, 2025:

Strength (USA Weightlifting) - 8:00am - 6:00pm

Dance & Fitness (Youth Dancesport) - 8:00am - 6:00pm

Dance & Fitness (Cheerleading & Dance) - 8:00am - 5:00pm

Dance & Fitness (Gymnastics) - 8:00am - 6:00pm

Combat (Martial Arts Festival) - 8:00am - 6:00pm

Combat (GTMA) - 8:00am - 12:00pm

Gaming (Foosball) - 8:30am - 5:00pm

Strength (Armwrestling) - 9:00am - 4:00pm

Seminars (Arnold Showcase) - 9:30am - 1:00pm

Strength (USA Powerlifting) - 10:00am - 4:00pm

Combat (Grappling) - 10:00am - 4:00pm

Strength (XPC Powerlifting) - 10:00am - 4:00pm

Combat (MAS Wrestling) - 10:00am - 4:00pm

Expo (Arnold Expo) - 10:00am - 4:00pm

Strength (ArmLifting) - 10:00am - 4:00pm

Strongman (Amateur Strongman) - 10:00am - 12:00pm

Strength (Armwrestling) - 10:00am - 12:00pm

Strongman (Amateur Strongman) - 10:00am - 4:00pm

Dance & Fitness (5k Pump & Run) - 10:30am - 12:30pm

Panels (Noel Deyzel) - 12:00pm - 1:00pm

Strongman (Amateur Strongmam): Finals - 1:00pm - 4:00pm

Autographs (Thor Bjornsson) - 1:10pm

Photo Ops (Sam Sulek) - 1:30pm

Autographs (Sam Sulek) - 2:30pm

Photo Ops (Jay Cutler) - 2:40pm

Photo Ops (Thor Bjornsson) - 2:40pm

Photo Ops (Team Up: Ronnie & Jay) - 2:50pm

Photo Ops (Ronnie Coleman) - 3:00pm

Autographs (Jay Cutler) - 3:00pm

Autographs (Ronnie Coleman) - 3:10pm

All the events of the Arnold Sports Festival are according to local time.

