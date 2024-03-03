Arnold Strongman Classic 2024 Prize Money Breakdown: How much will the top 10 bodybuilders earn in the event?

The Arnold Strongman Classic 2024 is one of the most anticipated events of the Arnold Sports Festival. The Arnold Strongman Classic was held for two days between March 1 and March 2.

All the events of the Strongman Classic were held in the Strongman Arena at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The festival, which was established by legendary bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger in partnership with former FBI agent Jim Lorimer, has grown to become one of the major bodybuilding competitions in the world.

The Arnold Sports Festival initially began as a bodybuilding contest. However, due to its increasing popularity, they started including a wide range of sports in the festival. The Arnold Strongman Classic is among the most popular events of the festival.

The Strongman Classic features events like Elephant Bar Deadlift, Frame Carry, Dinnie Stone Carry, Apollon Wheels, and Stone Medley. The competitors of the event win lucrative prize money alongside the prestigious title.

Out of the total pool of $182,000, here is the complete prize money breakdown of the Strongman Classic 2024:

1st Place - $80,000

2nd Place - $25,000

3rd Place - $20,000

4th Place - $15,000

5th Place - $13,000

6th Place - $8,000

7th Place - $7,000

8th Place - $6,000

9th Place - $5,000

10th Place - $3,000

History of the Arnold Strongman Classic

Arnold Strongman Classic Africa 2019

The Arnold Strongman Classic is one of the many events that are part of the Arnold Sports Festival. Initially, the strongman was not a part of the sports festival. However, it was at the request of famous American powerlifter Dr. Terry Todd that the event came into existence.

The Strongman Classic was launched in the year 2002. In the inaugural edition of the event, popular wrestler and WWE star Mark Henry emerged victorious. Since then, the strongman has grown immensely and is popular all over the world.

The Strongman Classic features athletes from all over the world, and the competition is often regarded as the toughest and the heaviest strongman competition in the world.

Lithuanian powerlifter Zydrunas Savickas has been one of the top performers in the strongman competition. He won the contest every year from 2003 to 2008. Out of all the years of participation, Savickas set three records in the Tire Deadlift, the Circus Dumbbell, and the Manhood Stones.