ASA Grand Prix 1 2025: Schedule, order of events, athletes to watch out for ft. Letsile Tebogo

The ASA Grand Prix 1 2025 is set to take place at Pretoria's Pilditch Stadium on Wednesday, March 12. The ASA Hezekiel Sepeng, the competition organizers, have lined up several high-profile athletes.

The tournament will feature multiple track and field events such as hurdles, sprint, shot put, long jump, etc. This event will be the first part of ASA's Continental Tour Challenger, with the next part scheduled to be held on March 19.

On this note, let's dive into the schedule details and take a look at the top-notch athletes set to enter the 2025 ASA Grand Prix 1 (Continental Tour Challenger).

ASA Grand Prix 1 2025: Schedule and order of events

Ferdinand Omanyala will run the 100m sprint during the event on Wednesday (Image via: Getty Images)

Here is the complete schedule of the main program of the competition (times are in CAT):

3:00 PM - Women's Hammer throw

3:55 PM - Men's Long jump

4:00 PM - Men's 400m hurdles

4:00 PM - Men's Javelin throw

4:05 PM - Women's High jump

4:10 PM - Men's Pole vault

4:10 PM - Men's shot put

4:10 PM - Women's 200m dash

4:15 PM - Men's 200m dash

4:25 PM - Women's 800m

4:35 PM - Men's 800m

4:45 PM - Men's 3000m

5:00 PM - Men's 110m Hurdles

5:00 PM - Women's discus throw

5:10 PM - Women's 100m hurdles

5:10 PM - Women's Triple jump

5:20 PM - Women's 100m

5:35 PM - Women's 1500m

5:45 PM - Men's 400m

5:55 PM - Women's 4x400m relay

ASA Grand Prix 1 2025: Major athletes in the event

Sinesipho Dambile will feature in the 400m race of the ASA Grand Prix 1 (Image via: Getty Images)

Several top-class athletes are set to feature in the 2025 ASA Grand Prix 1 on Wednesday. All eyes will be on the reigning 200m Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo, who will compete in the 400m distance at the Pilditch stadium.

In the 2025 track and field season, the Botswanan athlete has competed in two 400m races so far. He clinched a second-position finish in his first race in the BAA Track and Field Series and then managed a victory at the ACNW League 6 with a run time of 46.55 seconds. Other 400m races in the event will include Sinesipho Dambile and Zakithi Nene.

The 100m field will feature 2022 African Championships gold medalist Ferdinand Omanyala. This race will be Omanyala's first race of this season, and he will face the likes of Mark Odhiambo and Luxolo Adams.

The 2018 African Youth Games bronze medalist, Prduence Sekgodiso, will be a big-name female participant to look out for in the 1500m event. In the 800m women event, Oraile Nowe and Charne Swart will be leading contenders to watch out for.

