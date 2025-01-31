Athing Mu hypes up Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's 'classy' look with 1-word reaction

Athing Mu gushed over Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's classy look as the American runners prepare for the upcoming season. The duo had contrasting seasons last year, and while McLaughlin-Levrone won two gold Olympic gold medals, Mu didn't even qualify for the Olympics.

McLaughlin-Levrone turned up the glamour with her classy look on Thursday and shared a series of pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram handle. The 25-year-old had paired a black-colored high-collar top with dark blue denims and layered it with a black jacket.

Mu was impressed with the style of the 400m hurdles world record holder and wrote:

"Cuteee"

Both McLaughlin-Levrone and Mu are devoted Christians and have been vocal about their faith. Following Mu's heartbreaking end to her Olympic dreams last year, the 22-year-old claimed the only thing she had learned in the season was about how dependent she was on Christ.

"I think the main thing it was about was just me and growing in Christ even more and truly trusting him because I've never been at a point in my career where I was like solely just relying on Christ and being like hey like I need your help get me to the next point," Athing Mu said. "It's been really tough but I realized that I absolutely cannot do it on my own and yeah Christ is the only one who's going to be guiding the ship."

Mu is the youngest athlete to hold both Olympic and World titles in an individual track and field event and will be eager for a strong comeback this season.

"I broke down a little bit" - Athing Mu opens up on failing to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Athing Mu had dominated the women's 800m since announcing her arrival at the 2021 US Olympic Trials, winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics and the two subsequent World Championships. She was a gold medal contender at the 2024 Paris Olympics before an unfortunate incident at the US Olympic Trials left her off the train to the French capital.

Mu's legs collided with an athlete during the 800m finals at the trials, and she fell on the ground. Although she managed to get up and finish the race, she was the last to cross the finish line and didn't make the Olympic team.

"I kind of had a moment where I broke down a little bit and I actually don't know if I can do this... So I decided let me just get myself together because I don't know what the Lord is going to do at the end of the season... and then I decided let's just keep pushing for it," she said during a podcast with Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo

The 22-year-old only competed once after the Olympic Trials and finished fifth at the Halloway Pro Classic in 2:00.29.

