Athletes reacts to launch of 776 Invitational women's only track event by Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

The track and field world is stoked by the announcement of the 776 Invitational. It is a women's only track meet to be introduced by Serena Williams' husband and the co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian. He has joined hands with Gabby Thomas to elevate women's sports.

Ohanian, sitting beside Thomas at the Business of Women's Sports Summit at the Chelsea Factory made the announcement about the 776 Invitational. This will be held in late September, around a month later than the Paris Olympics. This will be hosted by Alexis Ohanian's capital firm Seven Seven Six.

The 776 Invitational is going to be a meet with the largest prize money on record for a women's track event. Gabby Thomas is stoked to be a part of this and has expressed herself on social media. She stated that the 776 Invitational is a great initiative and will have a much-needed impact on women's sports.

"SO excited to partner with Alexis Ohanian as he hosts the 776 Invitational this year following the Olympic Games!! This event will not only have the biggest purse of any women’s track event, but it will truly make a much needed impact on our sport."

Multiple athletes expressed their excitement in the comment section of this post. US Olympian Gabbi Cunningham dropped her opinion on the 776 Invitational, saying:

"Love this!🔥"

American middle-distance runner and the youngest woman in history to win Olympic and world titles in an individual track and field event, Athing Mu also expressed herself.

"So good!"

Anna Hall directed toward the growth of women's sports, expressing:

"Women sports📈"

Olympian and American hurdler Queen Harrison Claye showcased her excitement about the growth of women's sports and said:

"So excited for this! We're on the high school level with the girls only and now to have an ELITE PRO womens track meet is next level! BRAVO!"

More about the 776 Invitational

The idea of only women's track meet by Alexis Ohanian inculcates multiple exciting things. All athletes from the U.S. and abroad will participate in this meet for a total prize of at least $500,000. The prize money will be distributed according to rank.

The athletes in first place will get $60,000, the athletes in second place will win $25,000, and $10,000 is for the athletes in third place. The number of events at which this prize money systemization will be executed is yet to be decided.

Ohanian expressed his feelings about starting the 776 Invitational Meet for women. He does not want the world to think that he is doing it because he has a daughter or because he is Serena Williams' husband.

"I never want it to be misconstrued as, 'Oh, it's because he's a girl-dad or it's because he's Serena's husband or it's for charity."

He further shared that he took this step because he thinks it's great and sees it as a great business opportunity.

"First and foremost, I’m here because I think it is great, and I invest in greatness. If it just so happens it inspires a generation of young girls, awesome. I want to keep investing across all these elements of sport, and the women’s game continues to be where there’s tremendous upside."