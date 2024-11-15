  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Athletics won’t change the person I am" - Letsile Tebogo opens up about his reserved personality following Olympic glory

"Athletics won’t change the person I am" - Letsile Tebogo opens up about his reserved personality following Olympic glory

By Zahid Rashid Dar
Modified Nov 15, 2024 15:45 GMT
Track and Field during the Paris 2024 Olympics. - Source: Getty
Letsile Tebogo prefers to let his legs do the talking (Image: Getty)

Letsile Tebogo has preferred to let his running do the talking for him and is content with being a quiet and reserved person. He broke the African record in the 200m at the Paris Olympics, winning the first sprinting gold medal for the continent.

Tebogo broke into the international spotlight at the 2022 World U20 championships when he clocked a blistering 9.91s for the 100m win. He celebrated early and thumped his hand on his chest on his way to the finish line, drawing comparisons to the legendary Usain Bolt.

Following his silver and bronze medal triumph at the 2023 World Championships, Tebogo rose to the occasion at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He shattered the 200m African record in 19.46s to win Botswana its first gold medal. The 21-year-old also led his country to a silver medal in the men's 4x400m relay.

also-read-trending Trending

On his way to shining at the Paris Olympics and thereafter, Tebogo has come out as a quiet and reserved person unlike some of his sprinting rivals such as Noah Lyles. Speaking about his reserved personality in an interview with Olympics.com, the 21-year-old claimed he has always been like this and any athletic success wasn't going to change that.

“Athletes are all different, there’s the loud ones, there’s also the quiet ones. So I prefer being silent and just let the legs do the talking. I’ve always been a reserved person, so athletics won’t change the person who I am. So I believe silence is the way,” he said.

The Olympic champion continued his blazing form in the Diamond League circuit before closing his season with a runner-up finish in the 200m final.

Letsile Tebogo explains why he prefers to train in Botswana over the United States

Wanda Diamond League meeting in Chorzow - Letsile Tebogo in action (Source: Getty)
Wanda Diamond League meeting in Chorzow - Letsile Tebogo in action (Source: Getty)

While the majority of African sprinters prefer to train in the United States for better coaching opportunities, Letsile Tebogo has found his peace in Botswana and believes the USA can't take care of a 'gem' like him.

“There’s nothing really that makes us special when compared to the United States. But all I can say is that Botswana will take care of a gem perfectly, more than the US can, because I believe the US has got too many athletes. So even if there’s a Letsile today, tomorrow there will be the next one. In Botswana you can’t find the next Letsile, so that’s how I’ve concluded it,” Letsile Tebogo explained.

Tebogo is coached and mentored by former Botswana sprinter Dose Mosimanyane, whom he has credited for helping him cope with the death of his mother before the Paris Olympics.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी