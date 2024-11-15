"Athletics won’t change the person I am" - Letsile Tebogo opens up about his reserved personality following Olympic glory

Letsile Tebogo has preferred to let his running do the talking for him and is content with being a quiet and reserved person. He broke the African record in the 200m at the Paris Olympics, winning the first sprinting gold medal for the continent.

Tebogo broke into the international spotlight at the 2022 World U20 championships when he clocked a blistering 9.91s for the 100m win. He celebrated early and thumped his hand on his chest on his way to the finish line, drawing comparisons to the legendary Usain Bolt.

Following his silver and bronze medal triumph at the 2023 World Championships, Tebogo rose to the occasion at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He shattered the 200m African record in 19.46s to win Botswana its first gold medal. The 21-year-old also led his country to a silver medal in the men's 4x400m relay.

Trending

On his way to shining at the Paris Olympics and thereafter, Tebogo has come out as a quiet and reserved person unlike some of his sprinting rivals such as Noah Lyles. Speaking about his reserved personality in an interview with Olympics.com, the 21-year-old claimed he has always been like this and any athletic success wasn't going to change that.

“Athletes are all different, there’s the loud ones, there’s also the quiet ones. So I prefer being silent and just let the legs do the talking. I’ve always been a reserved person, so athletics won’t change the person who I am. So I believe silence is the way,” he said.

The Olympic champion continued his blazing form in the Diamond League circuit before closing his season with a runner-up finish in the 200m final.

Letsile Tebogo explains why he prefers to train in Botswana over the United States

Wanda Diamond League meeting in Chorzow - Letsile Tebogo in action (Source: Getty)

While the majority of African sprinters prefer to train in the United States for better coaching opportunities, Letsile Tebogo has found his peace in Botswana and believes the USA can't take care of a 'gem' like him.

“There’s nothing really that makes us special when compared to the United States. But all I can say is that Botswana will take care of a gem perfectly, more than the US can, because I believe the US has got too many athletes. So even if there’s a Letsile today, tomorrow there will be the next one. In Botswana you can’t find the next Letsile, so that’s how I’ve concluded it,” Letsile Tebogo explained.

Tebogo is coached and mentored by former Botswana sprinter Dose Mosimanyane, whom he has credited for helping him cope with the death of his mother before the Paris Olympics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback