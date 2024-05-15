Atlanta Classic 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch, and more

The 2024 Atlanta Classic is slated to be held on May 15, 2024 and will conclude on May 18, 2024. The event will take place at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. This venue can seat 1900 spectators and inculcate both a competition pool and diving well.

Multiple renowned swimmers will be seen competing at various events. Some of them are Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke, and other renowned NCAA swimmers such as Bella Sims and Phoebe Bacon.

After winning the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the 800m phenomenon Katie Ledecky will be competing in the 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 1500 freestyle, and 200 Individual Medley race. Caeleb Dressel will be seen competing at the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m Butterfly, 100m Breaststroke, and 200m Individual medley races.

Another Olympic Champion Bobby Finke will be participating in the 400m Freestyle, 800m Freestyle, 1500 Freestyle, 200m Breaststroke, 100m Backstroke, 200m Individual Medley, and 400m Individual Medley events.

The prize money will be awarded by the USA Swimming. The swimmer clinching gold will attain an amount of $1500, the athlete in the second place will be awarded $1000, and the swimmer claiming the third place will take $500 home.

On that note, let's have a look at the event's schedule:

Schedule for the Atlanta Classic 2024

Day 1, May 15, Wednesday

1500m Freestyle

Day 2, May 16, Thursday

100m Freestyle 100m Breaststroke 200m Butterfly 400m Freestyle

Day 3, May 17, Friday

200m Freestyle 200m Backstroke 400m Individual Medley 100m Butterfly

Day 4, May 18, Saturday

800m Freestyle 100m Backstroke 200m Breaststroke 200m Individual Medley 50m Freestyle

Session start time of the Atlanta Classic 2024

May 15

Distance event - 5:00 pm (Eastern daylight time)

May 16

Prelims - 9:00 am (Eastern Daylight time)

Finals - 6:00 pm

May 17

Prelims - 9:00 am (Eastern Daylight time)

Finals - 6:00 pm

May 18

Prelims - 9:00 am (Eastern Daylight time)

Finals - 6:00 pm

How and where to watch the Atlanta Classic 2024?

Swimming enthusiasts can now watch the Atlanta Classic 2024 on the YouTube channel of SwimAtlanta. They will be streaming the prelims and final sessions live on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The events will not be broadcast on any other platforms.