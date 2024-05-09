"Back to it" - Gabby Thomas returns to training following her 4x100m and 4x400m success at the World Athletics Relays 2024

With less than three months to go before the Olympics, Gabby Thomas made a return to training following her victory at the 2024 World Athletics Relays. Thomas, along with the rest of the American team, secured two Olympic quotas at the World Relays held in Nassau, Bahams on May 4 and 5, 2024.

After qualifying in the 4x100m on Day 1 of the Relays, the 27-year-old athlete, along with Tamara Clark, Tamari Davis, and Melissa Jefferson secured the top position in the event.

The American squad recorded a time of 41.85 seconds, with Thomas running a split of 10.23 seconds. They defeated the British and the French squads, who recorded 42.75 and 42.80 seconds, respectively. Further, Thomas also contributed to the USA squad's success in the 4x400m relay event.

Following her notable performance in the island country, Thomas immediately went back to training. She took to social media to share a few pictures from her latest training session in the gym, where the Tokyo Olympic medalist is seen foam rolling and stretching.

"Back to it," she wrote adding a flexed bicep emoji.

"Feeling comfortable with the girls made like a big difference" - Gabby Thomas on 4x400m victory at the World Athletics Relays 2024

Gabby Thomas of Team United States celebrates after the Women's 200m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Shortly after her 4x100m triumph, Gabby Thomas ran the women's 4x400m relay event along with Quanera Hayes, Thomas, Bailey Lear, and Alexis Holmes.

The quartet registered a spectacular time of 3:21.70, leaving behind the Polish and the Canadian squads, who recorded 3:24.71 and 3:25.17, respectively. During a post-race interview with Citius Mag, she credited her team and coaches for the success.

"Really great support from the team and great support from the coaches," said Thomas (at 1:10).

Further, she also emphasized how the team, especially Hayes helped her understand the fine points of the event.

"I mean when we were training, even like talking to Q (Quanera Hayes), we were doing our handoff, her giving me directions kind of the event, the 4x4, and like already learning from that and feeling comfortable with the girls like a big difference," (at 2:14).

Thomas ran the second leg in the race, recording the fastest split of the American squad with 49.58 seconds.