Bakersfield Marathon 2025: Schedule, where to watch, live streaming and more

The 8th Annual Bakersfield Marathon will be flagged off on 30th March 2025 from the historic Kern County Museum. Running through the scenic route, the runners will be finishing back at the museum itself.

While the Marathon is the main highlight of the event, there are also a variety of events for everyone. Participants can choose from a marathon to a half marathon and other events like a 10-kilometre run and a 6-kilometre run. The Bakersfield Marathon also has a kid’s run (1K or ¼ mile). All the runs will take place in the vicinity of the Downtown Bakersfield.

The title sponsor for the event is Dignity Health. Approximately 4000 runners are expected to be participating in the eight events of the annual Bakersfield Marathon. Some of the sponsors include Stockdale Podiatry Group, they will be presenting the half marathon.

The Health and Wellness Expo will take place on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The runners will be picking up their bib no and race packets from the expo itself. While the runners pick up their packets, the race has a special event for the kids. Blue Zones Project Kids Run is a run for the kids so they can be part of the event. A 1K fun run for kids under 12 years of age and a Diaper Dash a 350-yard run for the kids under 5 years. Every runner (12 and under will be presented a commemorative t-shirt and a medal, with race day photos and various goodies.

The Bakersfield Marathon provides the locals with the opportunity to qualify for the Boston Marathon right in their backyard.

THE BAKERSFIELD MARATHON WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Runners particpating in the Marathon event - Source: Getty

(All timings are in local time)

5:00 am : Parking for Bakersfield College and Kern County Museum Opens

5:30 am : Same-day registration and packet pickup (only for those who have paid for VIP pick-up)

6:15 am : The Entrance of the Parking will be closed until 8:00 a.m.

6:55 am : Everyone gathers for National Anthem

7:02 am : Full Marathon starts

7:07 am : Half Marathon starts

7:47 am : The 10 K run is flagged off

7:52 am : 6K Run starts

8:00 am : Festival Area is open.

8:00 am : Food Area Opens

8:30 am : Beer Garden Opens

2:02 pm : The finish line is closed

2:20 pm : Last Call for Beer Garden

2:45 pm : The Beer Garden is closed

3:15 pm : Festival Area is closed.

Where to watch the 8th Annual Bakersfield Marathon?

KGET 17 is the official media sponsor for the Bakersfield Marathon and will be providing media coverage from the starting line to the finish. The first hour of the coverage will be done on KGET 17 and the rest of the coverage of race can be streamed on KGET.com.

