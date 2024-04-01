"Be not deceived" - Riley Gaines reacts to U.S. President Joe Biden's take on transgender people

Former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines recently reacted to US President Joe Biden's post on X (formerly Twitter). On the eve of Easter Monday, Biden shared a post on his official social media handle to show support for the transgender community.

Biden has been immensely supportive of the transgender community ever since his reign began as the 46th President. Thus on the special eve of Easter, Biden wrote:

"Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity."

Gaines, who has been an advocate for women's rights, opposed the post from Biden and called him out as blasphemous. She reposted Biden's post with the caption:

"Correctly saying trans people are made in the image of God while simultaneously celebrating these same people for altering God's perfect & intentional creation is 100% blasphemous. On EASTER nonetheless... Be not deceived; God is not mocked."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines has been holding a fierce stance against the privileges given to the transgender community ever since her university days when she was unfairly stripped of her fifth-place trophy courtesy of a transgender athlete, Lia Thomas. Owing to this, she has been actively raising her voice against any sort of discrimination shown to women athletes in recent times.

Riley Gaines pays a visit to the University of Georgia

Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines recently visited the University of Georgia to provide some key takeaways to the graduates about the biased rules of the NCAA. During her speech, she also urged the athletes of the University to stand up against any sort of discrimination against them.

She also opened up about her objectives behind suing the NCAA during her speech at the University's art building:

"I have no animosity towards Thomas. It’s the rules I have a problem with, which is ultimately the goal of this lawsuit is to change the rules. College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and while the NCAA does not comment on pending litigation, the Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships."

Recently, 16 athletes including Gaines filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for disobeying Title IX of the US Constitution which protects university athletes from any sort of discrimination based on gender. Moreover, the suit also held the NCAA responsible for compromising the security and privacy of the women athletes during the NCAA Championships.