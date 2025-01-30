"Beautiful girl!"- Katie Ledecky, Lilly King, Ariarne Titmus and other swimmers extend heartfelt wishes to Ryan Murphy on the birth of his first child

Katie Ledecky, Lilly King, Ariarne Titmus, and other swimmers recently expressed their warm wishes towards Paris Olympic medalist Ryan Murphy and his wife Bridget Konttinen after the couple welcomed their first girl child, Evi Lillian Murphy. The swimmer and his wife embraced their new born baby on January 24, 2025.

Murphy and Konttinen started dating while studying at the University of California. Following their engagement in May 2022, the couple exchanged their vows on September 30, 2023, in a ceremony at Lake Tahoe. While Murphy represented the University of California in swimming events, Konttinen was a member of California’s varsity rowing team, the Golden Bears.

The Paris Olympics medalist recently took to social media to share the wonderful news of becoming a parent and wrote:

"Family of 3! Eevi Lillian Murphy🪽came into the world on 1/24/25 - 9lb 8oz, 22 in."

Murphy added:

"A name of Finnish origin meaning “life”

Following his announcement, a few elite swimmers extended their wishes to the couple. The legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky expressed her wish to meet Murphy's daughter and wrote:

"Congrats you two! ❤️ Can’t wait to meet Eevi."

Regan Smith, who competed in the preliminary round of the 4x100m mixed medley at the Paris Games in which Murphy went on to collect a gold medal, wrote

"Congratulations to you both! 🥹🥹💞"

Seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Manuel chimed:

"Congratulations you two! How precious!!! "

Beautiful girl!! Congrats guys," wrote Lily King.

The Australian swimming star Ariarne Titmus, who is delighting in her off-season also penned a warm message, writing:

"Congratulations 🤍"

"SO cute ❤️ Congrats," wrote Claire Curzan.

Ryan Murphy's wife Bridget Konttinen planned a special gender reveal for her husband during the Paris Olympic Games

Ryan Murphy of Team United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Ryan Murphy made his third appearance at the Games in the French capital, where he bagged three medals. While receiving his bronze medal from the 100m backstroke event in Paris, he was surprised by his wife Bridget Konttinen's standout special gender reveal announcement. Konttinen held a board saying “RYAN IT’S A GIRL,” revealing to Murphy the gender of their first child.

At the Paris Games, contributed to the American team's effort in collecting a gold medal in the 4x100m mixed medley and a silver medal in the 4x100m medley events. He settled in the third place in 100m backstroke after clocking 52.39 seconds.

