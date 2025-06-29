"Been fighting for this little girl long before" – Riley Gaines celebrates third trimester while taking a stand for a cause tied to motherhood

Riley Gaines recently celebrated her third trimester of her pregnancy by taking a stand for a cause related to motherhood. The swimmer turned social activist revealed that she was part of the campaign to defund Planned Parenthood.

Gaines shared her thoughts on her X account [formerly Twitter]. The 24-year-old swimmer turned social activist also mentioned about her plans to convince the Congress to pass on the Big Beautiful Bill.

Gaines posted on her X account,

"Today, we called on Congress to pass the Big Beautiful Bill and defund Planned Parenthood. Officially in my third trimester. I’ve been fighting for this little girl long before I ever heard her heartbeat."

For the unversed, Planned Parenthood is a term under which the state provides funding for various healthcare services, including abortions, gender affirming care info etc. A couple of days ago, the US department of Education ruled in a hearing that the state of California had clearly violated the provisions of Title IX. Gaines responded to the ruling by posting on her X account,

“The U.S. Dept. of Education has found California in violation of Title IX for letting males compete in girls’ sports. CDE & CIF must restore records, titles & awards to female athletes AND send apology letters to every girl robbed by this discrimination. This is fantastic, Riley Gaines said.”

Riley Gaines has been a vocal advocate for fairness in women's sports since 2022. She has been campaigning against the inclusion of trans athletes in women's sports.

Riley Gaines reacts to Sophie Cunningham's views on WNBA for not protecting Caitlin Clark

Riley Gaines shares her thoughts on Sophie Cunningham's views on WNBA [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines previously reacted to Sophie Cunningham calling out WNBA for not coming out to the rescue of her teammate and Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark. The WNBA star was allegedly manhandled during a game against the Connecticut Sun.

Gaines shared a video of the WNBA player, where she slammed the WNBA authorities for not taking the necessary action. Cunningham said,

"You know what, during that it was just part of the game. I think the refs had a lot to do with that. It was a build up for a couple years now of them just not protecting, you know, the star player of the WNBA. And so at the end of the day, I'm going to protect my teammates. That's what I do and I'm a team player."

Gaines shared her response by writing on her X post,

"This is the kind of teammate you want on your team👑👑👑"

Riley Gaines has previously backed Caitlin Clark on multiple occasions. She had previously called out players like Brittney Griner and Angel Reese for manhandling Clark during the WNBA games.

