"Been hard getting back"- Kaylee McKeown gets candid on struggling to regain motivation as she shares future goals

Kaylee McKeown recently made her feelings known about regaining motivation for competing, and also disclosed her future goals. She is currently competing at the Australian Open Championships, which started on April 21 and will conclude on April 24, 2025. It is being held at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

McKeown produced a thrilling performance in the women's 100m backstroke event on day two of the Australian Open Championships. She stood atop the podium by registering an impressive time of 57.65s and besting Mollie O'Callaghan and Hannah Fredricks, who claimed second and third place by recording 59.23s and 1:00.41, respectively.

Following this race, in a post-event interview, McKeown opened up about how she was feeling after coming back to the waters following the Olympic season. Calling it a bit hard, she said (via Swimming AU):

“It’s been hard getting back in. I am not going to beat around the bush … I believe it builds character and makes you stronger. So LA’s looking good."

Along with this, she also reflected on her time at the Australian Open Championships, stating that it has been good (as quoted by SwimSwam).

"It’s good. You know, you’ve got to be realistic. And, you know, this time of year, people are just gearing up for Trials and then onto Worlds," she added.

Kaylee McKeown opened up about her plans for the LA Olympics 2028

Kaylee McKeown had a successful 2024 swimming season, having competed at the Paris Olympics, which saw her win five medals. The 23-year-old won two gold medals in the 100m and 200m backstroke, one silver medal in the 4x100m medley, and two bronze medals in the 200m medley and 4x100m mixed medley events.

Following this, McKeown appeared on the Unfiltered Water podcast, where she made her feelings known about competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"You can't be greedy, so that's been really hard to deal with that and then decide, 'Okay, am I in my peak now? Like you just get all these extra little thoughts. So, I'm really trying to focus on just relaxing myself and being okay in the present moment and not thinking about 2028, thinking about how am I going to continue this longevity in the sport for another four years."

"Last Olympics, I said to myself that this was going to be my last Olympics and now I'm sitting here, I'm like, I want more. I'm still enjoying it, I love swimming so why wouldn't I keep doing it," said Kaylee McKeown. (12:23 onwards)

In the course of her swimming career, Kaylee McKeown has won nine medals in Olympic Games, including five gold medals, one silver medal, and three bronze medals. Along with this, she has also excelled in the World Championships.

