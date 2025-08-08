"Being right side up is kind of nice": Simone Biles gets honest about attending gymnastics meet amid her break from competing

Simone Biles made her last appearance in competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Amid her time away from competing mat, the legendary gymnast has been managing a packed but fun-filled schedule.

She has been seen attending high-profile events and making media appearances, cheering for her husband Jonathan Owens at NFL events, delighting in luxurious and quick trips, and gracing gymnastics events with her presence. The American gymnast was spotted at the 2025 US Classic, held on July 18 and 19 at the Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

She was seen cheering for the younger gymnast and fellow WCC training partners Joselyn Roberson and Dulcy Caylor. In a recent interview with Olympics.com, the 28-year-old opened up about being on the opposite end of the mat, stating she is happy. Biles further highlighted that since it has only been a year since she last competed, she isn't missing the sport yet. Having spent 22 years of her life rigorously training for the sport, she is now enjoying her simpler life.

“I’m so happy that I was in the stands and not competing because it takes a mental toll on you as well as a physical toll," Biles said. “It’s only been a year,” said Biles. “I feel like if you ask me next year, maybe, I’d be like, ‘Oh, I miss that.’ But it’s crazy because I don’t get up every day and think like, ‘Oh, I wish I could flip.’ I flipped for 22 years of my life, so being right side up is kind of nice.”

Biles began her gymnastics journey as a six-year-old when her parents inducted her into a day-care field trip.

Simone Biles opens up about her retirement from gymnastics

In the same interview with Olympics.com, Simone Biles opened up about wanting to retire from the sport on her decision rather than being advised by doctors to stop. She feels grateful for being at a point where she can choose to retire from gymnastics, unlike other athletes.

“I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on,” Biles said. “I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done. I’m grateful – if this was the end – that I got to choose my ending.”

So far, Simone Biles has gathered 11 Olympic medals, making her the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history.

