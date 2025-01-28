Bergen Reilly reacts to Jordan Larson departing as Nebraska's assistant coach

Nebraska volleyball player Bergen Reilly reacted to her programs' assistant coach Jordan Larson's departure. Larson, a multiple-time Olympic medalist, is currently a League One Volleyball side player at LOVB Omaha where numerous other Huskers such as Lexi Rodriguez and Justine Wong-Orantes also play.

Larson, a former Nebraska player, joined John Cook as the assistant coach two years back in 2023 and reached the finals of the national championship in her first season as the coach. Owing to her pro duties, Larson is going to bid goodbye to the program.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers shared the news of this departure through a post on their Instagram handle. It read:

"Thank you Coach @gov1007! ♥️🐐 Jordan will continue her pro career with LOVB Omaha! We will miss her so much and wish her the best!"

Reilly shared this post on her story and reacted with a couple of emojis.

Screenshot of Reilly's Instagram handle feat Jordan Larson (Image via: Reilly's Instagram)

Across her playing career too, Jordan Larson bagged several awards such as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Big 12 Player of the Year.

Bergen Reilly shares her thoughts after conclusion of collegiate volleyball season with Nebraska

Bergen Reilly serving the ball during the 2023 NCAA championship match between the Texas Longhorns and Nebraska Cornhuskers (Image via: Getty Images)

Bergen Reilly shared her thoughts about her teammates after the conclusion of the collegiate volleyball season.

Reilly took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from her 2024 season. In the caption, the Nebraska setter expressed her gratitude for being able to have her teammates.

Additionally, she heaped praise on the departing seniors, such as Lexi Rodriguez and Merritt Beason, and credited them for turning the team into a family. She wrote:

"Words cannot express how thankful I am for this group of women. I will cherish the memories made and the bonds created this year forever. To Lexi, Merritt, Kenna, Lindsay, and Leyla, you all have had such an impact on me, this program, and the sport of volleyball as a whole. You have turned this team into a family. Nebraska won’t be the same without you five."

Reilly had an impressive season last year, where she won the conference title with the Nebraska side. She scored 81 kills in the season and also inflicted 348 digs. Notably, in her side's loss to Penn State in the 2024 NCAA Championships, Reilly impressed with 15 digs to her name.

