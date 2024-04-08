Berlin Half Marathon 2024 Results: Daniel Ebenyo and Tekle Muluat secure top positions in the men's and women's categories

The 2024 Berlin Half Marathon witnessed a few stunning performances by the Ethiopian and Kenyan athletes on April 7.

The Half Marathon in the German capital is considered one of the high-profile events in Berlin as it welcomes international professionals as well as amateur athletes. The uniqueness of this marathon lies in the participation category open to runners, inline skaters, hand cyclists, wheelchair users, and walkers.

Daniel Ebenyo clinches the top position in the men's category at the 2024 Berlin Half Marathon

Daniel Ebenyo reacts after winning the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi, India

2023 World Championships silver medalist Daniel Ebenyo, led the lineup at the 2024 Berlin Half Marathon, registering a stunning time of 59:30. The Kenyan long-distance runner was followed by fellow teammates Kurgat Amos and Lasoi Isaia Kipkoech, who clocked 59:42 and 59:47, respectively.

The list of top 20 finishers in the men's category at the Berlin Half Marathon is given below:

Ebenyo Daniel Simiu (KEN) - 59:30 Kurgat Amos (KEN) - 59:42 Lasoi Isaia Kipkoech (KEN) - 59:47 Biwott Benard (KEN) - 1:00:21 Kiprop Bravin (KEN) - 1:00:29 Estrada Diego (USA) - 1:01:05 Koech Robert Kiprop (KEN) - 1:01:27 Kimutai Victor Kiptoo (KEN) - 1:01:29 Fitwi Samuel (GER) - 1:01:33 Pasquale Selvarolo (ITA) - 1:01:57 Nyageo Vinicent (KEN) - 1:02:08 Bienenfeld Aaron(GER) - 1:02:34 Mezngi Zerei Kbrom (NOR) - 1:02:40 Motschmann Johannes(GER) - 1:02:46 Pfeiffer Hendrik (GER) - 1:03:05 Kurui Felix (KEN) - 1:03:27 Boch Simon (GER) - 1:03:32 Van Hooren Bas (NED) - 1:03:51 Durec Peter(SVK) - 1:03:53 Ali Abdi Salam (SOM) - 1:04:02

Ethiopian runners Muluat Tekle and Zeray Ftaw grab the top positions in the women's category at the Berlin Half Marathon

The Ethiopian long-distance runners Muluat Tekle and Zeray Ftaw claimed the top two positions in the women's category at the event after clocking 1:06:53 and 1:07:22, respectively. They were followed by home athlete Kejeta Melat for third place, recording 1:07:26.

The list of top 20 finishers in the women's category at the Berlin Half Marathon is given below:

Muluat Tekle (ETH) - 1:06:53 Zeray Ftaw (ETH) - 1:07:22 Kejeta Melat (GER) - 1:07:26 Kimutai Winnie (KEN) - 1:08:41 McNeil Lauren (GBR) - 1:10:10 Evans Clara (GBR) - 1:10:11 Dattke Miriam (GER) - 1:11:01 Dieterich Eva (GER) - 1:11:15 Wakweya Lelise Tegegne (ETH) - 1:11:59 Bowden Philippa (GBR) - 1:12:15 Hendel Kristina (GER) - 1:12:31 Pfeiffer Esther (GER) - 1:12:32 Tejeda Gladys (PER) - 1:12:54 Schöneborn Deborah (GER)1:13:12 Gruppen Jacelyn (NED)1:14:03 Small Louise (GBR)1:15:09 Saugstrup Annie (DEN)1:16:13 Soethout Jana (GER)1:16:16 Ophir Hadar (ISR)1:16:32 Vonlanthen Fabienne (SUI)1:17:06

