Berlin Junior Team Cup 2024 Results: USA's Preston Ngai wins all-around gold in Age Group 1

The 27th Berlin Junior Team Cup is done and dusted with, and USA have walked away from the event with a lukewarm finish. Last time at this competition, the nation had absolutely dominated the medal charts, winning 13 medals, including a gold in the team event with a three-point advantage.
This time around, American gymnasts weren’t quite able to match that level, walking away with merely two podium finishes. Youngster Ngai Preston shone in the all-around event in Age Group 1, finishing atop the podium. Meanwhile, Camarena Dominick, who won four golds in Age Group 3 last year, walked away with a singular silver this time around.
Joining Preston on the all-around podium in Age Group 1 were Austria’s Alfred Schwaiger and Italy's Manuel Berettera.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Golovin finished ahead of Dominick Camarena in Age Group 3, while Josef Jaffer rounded out the podium.
In the team event, the United States missed out on a podium appearance, finishing fourth. It was Austria who took the win, with Italy and Switzerland claiming silver and bronze respectively. America's Maksim Kan finished tenth in Age Group 2, where Riccardo Ruggeri,Tittley Thomas, and Evan McPhillips taking the top three spots.
2024 Berlin Junior Team Cup: Full team and individual standings
2024 Berlin Junior Team Cup Results
- Austria - 235.150
- Italy - 233.100
- Switzerland - 232.650
- USA - 231.450
- Great Britain - 229.800
- Berlin - 228.950
- Hungary - 225.500
- Germany - 222.700
- France - 222.300
- Brazil 221.000
2024 Berlin Junior Team Cup Age Group 1 Results
- Preston Ngai- USA - 79.450
- Alfred Schwaiger - Austria - 78.800
- Manuel Berettera - Italy - 78.150
- Janic Fassler - Switzerland - 78.000
- Elliott Vernon - Great Britain - 77.800
- Gino Vetter - Austria - 77.700
- Diego Vazzalo - Italy - 77.350
- Xander Hong - USA - 77.150
- Luis Lenhart - Berlin - 76.100
- Vincent Lindpointer - Austria - 75.900
2024 Berlin Junior Team Cup Age Group 2 Results
- Riccardo Ruggeri - Italy - 76.500
- Thomas Tittley - Canada - 75.550
- Evan McPhilips - Great Britain - 75.000
- Jayden Paton- Netherlands - 74.700
- Uzair Chowdhury - Great Britain - 74.250
- Zakaine Fawzi - Great Britain - 73.900
- Nikita Prohorov - Germany - 73.800
- Bence Hamzy-Vargity - Hungary - 72.700
- Steijn Laschewski - Netherlands - 72.550
- Maksim Kan - USA - 71.950
2024 Berlin Junior Team Cup Age Group 3 Results
- Volodymyr Golovin- Ukraine - 79.900
- Dominick Camarena - USA - 70.850
- Josef Jaffer - Germany - 69.200
- Phinyo Brick - Bayem - 68.650
- David Sindelka - Czech Republic - 67.750
- Olivier Lapointe - Canada - 67.000
- James Zinzen - Germany - 66.950
- Arran Findlay- Berlin - 66.050
- Miron Hess- Berlin - 64.400
- Harvey Halter - Berlin- 64.350