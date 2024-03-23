Berlin Junior Team Cup 2024 Results: USA's Preston Ngai wins all-around gold in Age Group 1

The 27th Berlin Junior Team Cup is done and dusted with, and USA have walked away from the event with a lukewarm finish. Last time at this competition, the nation had absolutely dominated the medal charts, winning 13 medals, including a gold in the team event with a three-point advantage.

This time around, American gymnasts weren’t quite able to match that level, walking away with merely two podium finishes. Youngster Ngai Preston shone in the all-around event in Age Group 1, finishing atop the podium. Meanwhile, Camarena Dominick, who won four golds in Age Group 3 last year, walked away with a singular silver this time around.

Joining Preston on the all-around podium in Age Group 1 were Austria’s Alfred Schwaiger and Italy's Manuel Berettera.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Golovin finished ahead of Dominick Camarena in Age Group 3, while Josef Jaffer rounded out the podium.

In the team event, the United States missed out on a podium appearance, finishing fourth. It was Austria who took the win, with Italy and Switzerland claiming silver and bronze respectively. America's Maksim Kan finished tenth in Age Group 2, where Riccardo Ruggeri,Tittley Thomas, and Evan McPhillips taking the top three spots.

2024 Berlin Junior Team Cup: Full team and individual standings

2024 Berlin Junior Team Cup Results

Austria - 235.150 Italy - 233.100 Switzerland - 232.650 USA - 231.450 Great Britain - 229.800 Berlin - 228.950 Hungary - 225.500 Germany - 222.700 France - 222.300 Brazil 221.000

2024 Berlin Junior Team Cup Age Group 1 Results

Preston Ngai- USA - 79.450 Alfred Schwaiger - Austria - 78.800 Manuel Berettera - Italy - 78.150 Janic Fassler - Switzerland - 78.000 Elliott Vernon - Great Britain - 77.800 Gino Vetter - Austria - 77.700 Diego Vazzalo - Italy - 77.350 Xander Hong - USA - 77.150 Luis Lenhart - Berlin - 76.100 Vincent Lindpointer - Austria - 75.900

2024 Berlin Junior Team Cup Age Group 2 Results

Riccardo Ruggeri - Italy - 76.500 Thomas Tittley - Canada - 75.550 Evan McPhilips - Great Britain - 75.000 Jayden Paton- Netherlands - 74.700 Uzair Chowdhury - Great Britain - 74.250 Zakaine Fawzi - Great Britain - 73.900 Nikita Prohorov - Germany - 73.800 Bence Hamzy-Vargity - Hungary - 72.700 Steijn Laschewski - Netherlands - 72.550 Maksim Kan - USA - 71.950

2024 Berlin Junior Team Cup Age Group 3 Results

Volodymyr Golovin- Ukraine - 79.900 Dominick Camarena - USA - 70.850 Josef Jaffer - Germany - 69.200 Phinyo Brick - Bayem - 68.650 David Sindelka - Czech Republic - 67.750 Olivier Lapointe - Canada - 67.000 James Zinzen - Germany - 66.950 Arran Findlay- Berlin - 66.050 Miron Hess- Berlin - 64.400 Harvey Halter - Berlin- 64.350