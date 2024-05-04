"Better broadcasters” "Get rid of the bibs, number stickers" -Fans react to Michael Johnson asking for change they would give up to save track & field

Retired American sprinter Michael Johnson is on a mission to reinvent tracks and field, and he often speaks up on the issues that refrain the sport from reaching its potential. Most recently, he asked fans what one thing they would be willing to give up for the betterment of the track, drawing in a slew of mixed responses.

Johnson is one of the world’s most decorated sprinters, having won four Olympic golds and eight world championships. He remains the only male sprinter in history to have won the 200m and 400m at the same Olympic Games and held the world records for both events at a certain time.

After calling time on his sprinting career, the 56-year-old has remained closely associated with the sport, even working with the BBC as a pundit. He often takes to social media to give his opinion about issues that plague the world of track and field today, while suggesting improvements.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Michael Johnson wrote:

“To get the change we want for track we must be willing to change. What’s one thing you love about track but would be willing to give up to save it?”

Fans had a plethora of responses ready, with one asking for better broadcasting to save the sport.

“Better broadcasters”

Another X user said that they'd like for sponsor patches to replace bibs, writing:

"Get rid of the bibs, number stickers. Let athletes have sponsor patches on their uniforms as well as last name on the uniform itself”

A couple of fans named events that they’d be willing to let go off for the betterment of track and field.

“200m (Sorry guys) I can live with 100m and 400m,” one netizen wrote.

“I hate hate hate to see fewer opportunities, especially for young athletes, but the way its treated I would give up the racewalk. *Note I coached a novice to 3x NAIA all-american and care deeply about the walk,” another added.

One X user said that they'd sacrifice meets in Eugene.

“I love watching meets in Eugene and it’s the track capital of the US, but more meets nationally in varying geographic locations that spectators could more easily travel to and attend would be more appealing. Host meets in ATL, PHILLY, CHICAGO, etc,” they wrote.

Another tracks and field enthusiast said they'd give up the individuality of the sport for it to grow.

“I love the individual aspect of track, but would give it up for more of a team sport, kinda like a relay system for each event, teams of three for each event and combined times or heights/lengths, sponsors pay for their teams,” they commented.

Michael Johnson on assessing the chances of an athlete winning on the big stages

In another discussion, Michael Johnson recently asked fans how they would assess the chances of a particular athlete winning at a major competition without taking their times into consideration.

While plenty of netizens chimed in to give their opinion, the American legend himself listed the qualities that he looked out for when assessing a sprinter's shot at the podium.

Michael Johnson’s list included things like a runner’s win-loss record against the best athletes, their drive, and their confidence.

“For me it’s: W-L record against the best, W-L record at major champs, Drive: Love to race vs Want to win. Both okay but there’s a difference, Confidence: Beware of fake confidence, Racer or Runner? There’s a difference,” Johnson wrote on X.

Michael Johnson himself had one of the most consistent careers in track and field. At one point, he held 13 of the top 100 times in the 200m and 14 of the top 25 times in the 400m.