"Beyond corrupt": Riley Gaines reacts to Brooke Slusser's claims over legal firm representing Blaire Fleming after transgender controversy

Riley Gaines recently reacted to Brooke Slusser's fresh claims about the legal firm representing her former teammate Blaire Fleming. Fleming was involved in a major controversy last year over her gender identity.The swimmer-turned-social activist shared a news report from Fox News over the incident on X, where Slusser claimed that Fleming, who is allegedly a transgender athlete, had colluded with her opponent to spike her in the face during the match. Fleming had set up Colorado State's Malaya Jones to spike Slusser during their faceoff in October 2024.Gaines responded to the claims by mentioning her thoughts on X, writing:&quot;A SJSU women's volleyball player says her male teammate colluded with their opponent to spike her in the face in a match. The investigation was cleared in 3 days by the SAME firm that defended the male's eligibility. Beyond corrupt.&quot;The firm Gaines was referring to was incidentally the same firm that defended Mountain West Conference over the issue of allowing Blaire Fleming to participate in the Mountain West Conference volleyball tournament last year. Gaines had previously called out the SJSU athletic director over the corruption involved in the entire investigation.When Riley Gaines slammed the NCAA for its alleged inaction against Blaire FlemingRiley Gaines reacted to the NCAA's action over the Blaire Fleming issue [Image Source: Getty]Riley Gaines once shared her thoughts on the NCAA's stand on the Blaire Fleming controversy. The social activist had called out the apex body in collegiate sports over Fleming's participation in the NCAA Mountain West Conference Volleyball League.Gaines shared her thoughts in an X post as she wrote:&quot;The @NCAA has yet to investigate a male player on a women's team that colluded with his opponents to harm his own female teammate.&quot;Gaines added:&quot;Read that again. The NCAA is a corrupt, indefensible joke.&quot; Riley Gaines campaigned against the San Jose State University administration for their alleged inaction over the Blaire Fleming issue. She supported educational institutions like the University of Nevada, Southern Utah University, and the University of Wyoming, which chose to boycott San Jose State University. Boise State University went a step further, boycotting the semifinals against San Jose State University.Gaines also backed Melissa Batie-Smoose, the assistant coach of San Jose State University, who spoke out against the alleged bias of the authorities towards Blaire Fleming. Batie-Smoose was sacked from her job for voicing her opinions.