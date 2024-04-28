"Beyond proud", "Rooting for you"- Fans react as Gabby Douglas stages 'incredible' comeback after eight-year hiatus at the American Classic 2024

Fans online reacted to Gabby Douglas making a comeback at the American Classic 2024 after an eight-year absence from competitive gymnastics.

After missing out on the Winter Cup 2024 due to COVID-19, Douglas finally made her highly anticipated gymnastics return at the American Classic. She started with a shaky routine in the floor exercise but soon looked nearer to her best on vault and balance.

The 28-year-old earned scores of 14.000 on vault, and 13.350 on balance to secure her qualification for the U. S Championships on the two events, vital for her chances of making the team USA for the Paris Olympics. Douglas took to Instagram later and expressed gratitude for making a long-awaited return.

Fans and fellow gymnasts alike showered massive praise on the world champion for her performance. Pan-American champion, Shilese Jones, claimed she was ‘beyond proud’ of Douglas.

"I’m beyond proud of you❤️ always a champion in my eyes😍", Jones wrote.

Five-time Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin also congratulated Gabby Douglas on her competitive return.

"From the outside looking in (and knowing exactly how hard what you’re doing is) I’m beyond proud of you G", Liukin commented.

Several fans heaped praise on Douglas’ sensational vault performance, while others reminded the three-time Olympic champion of her illustrious performances and vowed to cheer for her.

"Gabs you looked SO good, you should be SO proud of yourself. The skills are there, some better than ever. First gymnast in the US to ever connect those two E pirouettes by the way. we are all rooting for you and I hope you know that. Can’t wait to be screaming for you court side in Hartford 🙌🔥", a user commented.

"Girl never forget you are an Olympic champion. You already won it all lol. So everything else after that is just for fun", a fan reminded Douglas.

"You did incredible. Keep breaking records! You are amazing! 🤩", another fan commented.

"Saw it in person ❤️ from this angle. Felt so powerful. Very impressive", wrote another fan.

When and where will Gabby Douglas compete next?

Gabby Douglas has already revealed her aspirations to compete in her third Olympic Games in Paris 2024. But for that, she needs to qualify for the U. S Olympic Trials. Again, to compete in Trials, she will need to make it to the U. S Championships first, which are scheduled in May.

Douglas secured the qualification for the Championships in two events, namely Vault and Balance beam, at the American Classic 2024. However, she aims to make it for the all-around discipline as well, and for that, she will line up at the U. S Core Hydration Classic, which is also scheduled in May.

The U. S Classic is scheduled for May 17-18 in Hartford, Connecticut. Douglas will be seen in action on May 18 when the senior women's session starts at 2:00 p.m.