Big 12 Gymnastics 2024- Week 9 Results: #1 Oklahoma sweeps all event titles against Texas as teams march towards the finale of the regular season

The Big 12 Gymnastics regular season is winding down, and we've seen some terrific action this last week. Oklahoma stole the spotlight, putting up record-breaking performances for fans at home and on the road.

Competing against Michigan at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, the Sooners scored 198.650, setting a new NCAA NQS record.

From there, the 2023 national champions went on to compete at a quad meet against Texas, Penn State, and Clemson. While in Denton, the girls in crimson were the dominant forces once again and swept all five titles at the meet to score 198.300. This put them nearly two points ahead of second-place finishers Clemson, who posted 196.350.

Elsewhere in week 9 of Big 12 Gymnastics, BYU and Southern Utah each notched a win against each other. The two teams first competed in Provo, where BYU stormed to a 195.650-195.175 victory over the home favorites.

However, Utah got them back just days later, winning their meet in Cedar City 197.175 to 197.000. Despite the loss, this marks the first time BYU has touched the 197-point threshold in two years.

Meanwhile, NC State managed to fend off Northern Illinois, Iowa State, and Temple in a quad meet at the Reynolds Coliseum. The Wolfpack scored their program’s fourth 197+ score in history to be crowned winners.

Iowa State took second place at 196.700, while Northern Illinois and Temple posted 195.200 and 194.425 to finish third and fourth.

Big 12 Gymnastics Week 9: Individual highlights

Individual standout performers from week 9 of Big 12 Gymnastics include Haleigh Bryant, Leanne Wong, and Reyna Worley. The three women have put up incredible performances in their last few meets, entrancing viewers across the country.

Bryant, a senior for the LSU Tigers, has been impeccable this whole season. The 22-year-old topped the charts for the all-around, scoring a total of 39.850. She also delivered an impressive routine in the vault, where she is the 2021 national champion, with a 9.950.

This last week of Big 12 Gymnastics saw Leanne Wong lead the Florida Gators to their sixth-straight outright SEC regular season title, with scores of 39.775 on the all-around, and 9.875 on the bars. Meanwhile, Reyna Worley achieved a perfect 10 on the floor, a 9.925 on the bars, and a 39.650 in the all-around.