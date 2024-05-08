Big 12 Outdoor Championships 2024: Schedule, order of events, where to watch and more

The Big 12 Outdoor Championships is an event that falls under the Big 12 Conference. The 2024 Big 12 Outdoor Championships will be scheduled at the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.

The athletes will step on the track to vie for the championships from May 9 to May 11, 2024. The University of Cincinnati track and field team will make its inaugural appearance at the championships hosted by the Baylor

Schedule for the 2024 Big 12 Outdoor Championships

Day 1: Thursday, May 9, 2024

Combined events:

11:30am: 100m (DEC) Final

12:00pm: 100mH (HEP) Final

12:10pm: Long Jump (DEC) Final

12:45pm: High Jump (HEP) Final

1:10pm: Shot Put (DEC) Final

2:10pm: High Jump (DEC) Final

2:45pm: Shot Put (HEP) Final

4:00pm: 200m (HEP) Final

4:15pm: 400m (DEC) Final

Field Events:

12:00pm Hammer Throw (M)

2:15pm Hammer Throw (W) Final

4:45pm Javelin (M) Final 4

6:45pm Javelin (W) Final

Running Events:

6:00pm: 1,500m (M) Prelim

6:20pm: 1,500m (W) Prelim

6:40pm: 200m (M) Prelim

7:05pm: 200m (W) Prelim

7:30pm: 400mH (M) Prelim

7:50pm: 400mH (W) Prelim

8:10pm: 10,000m (M) Final

8:45pm: 10,000m (W) Final

Day 2: Friday, May 10, 2024

Combined events:

11:00 am: 110mH (DEC)

11:45 am: Discus (DEC) Final and Long Jump (HEP) Final

12:55pm: Pole Vault (DEC) Final

1:00pm: Javelin (HEP) Final

2:30pm : 800m (HEP) Final and Javelin (DEC) Final

4:00pm: 1500m (DEC) Final

Field Events:

4:00pm: Pole Vault (W) Final and Long Jump (W) Final

4:15pm: Shot Put (M) Final

4:30pm: High Jump (M) Final

6:45pm: Shot Put (W) Final

7:00pm: Long Jump (M) Final

Running Events:

5:00pm: 110mH (M) Prelim

5:15pm: 100mH (W) Prelim

5:40pm: 800m (M) Prelim

6:00pm: 800m (W) Prelim

6:20pm: 400m (M) Prelim

6:45pm: 400m (W) Prelim

7:10pm: 100m (M) Prelim

7:35pm: 100m (W) Prelim

8:00pm: 3,000m Steeplechase (M) Final

8:20pm: 3,000m Steeplechase (W) Final

Day 3: Saturday, May 11, 2024:

Field Events:

2:00 pm: Discus (M) Final

3:00 pm: Pole Vault (M) Final

3:15 pm: High Jump (W) Final

3:30pm:Triple Jump (W) Final

4:30pm: Discus (W) Final

6:30pm: Triple Jump (M) Final

Running events:

5:05pm: 4x100m Relay (M) Final

5:15pm: 4x100m Relay (W) Final

5:25pm :1500m (M) Final

5:35pm: 1500m (W) Final

5:45pm: 110mH (M) Final

5:55pm: 100mH (W) Final

6:05pm: 400m (M) Final

6:15pm: 400m (W) Final

6:25pm: 100m (M) Final

6:35pm: 100m (W) Final

6:45pm: 800m (M) Final

6:55pm: 800m (W) Final

7:05pm: 400mH (M) Final

7:15pm: 400mH (W) Final

7:25pm: 200m (M) Final

7:35pm: 200m (W) Final

7:45pm: 5,000m (M) Final

8:05pm: 5,000m (W) Final

8:30pm: 4x400m Relay (M) Final

8:40pm: 4x400m Relay (W) Final

All times for the 2024 Big 12 Outdoor Championships are according to CT.

Where to watch the 2024 Big 12 Outdoor Championships

Fans can watch the action unfold on ESPN+ and on the ESPN app.