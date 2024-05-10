  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship Results - Kade McCall and Monique Hardy Top Hammer Throw I Day 1

Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship Results - Kade McCall and Monique Hardy Top Hammer Throw I Day 1

By Nancy Singh
Modified May 10, 2024 13:53 GMT
Kade McCall, Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Kade McCall, Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships

The Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 kickstarted on May 9 and will conclude on May 11. It is being held in Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.

The Day 1 of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships concluded with remarkable feats. Hammer Throw was one of the most eye-catching events at the championship with Kade McCall representing Kansas State standing atop the podium with a throw of 69.83m.

His last performance was at the Ward Haylett Invitational on April 26, 2024, where he attained the third position with a distance of 64.61m. In the women's hammer throw, Monique Hardy representing Kansas State dominated with a score of 64.24m.

The results for all the events of Day 1 at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships have been released. Let's have a look at them.

Results for Day 1 of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Men's Decathlon 100 Meters

1. Philip Frank -10.88

2. Charles O’Block -10.90

3. Dominique Hall - 10.91

4. Joel McFarlane - 10.95

5. Justin Abrams - 11.02

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

1. Kristine Blazevica - 13.76

2. Juliette Laracuente -14.05

3. Bailey Golden - 14.10

4. Ally Stephenson -14.22

5. Kiersten Fisher -14.33

Men's Hammer Throw

1. Kade McCall - 69.83m

2. Jeremiah Nubbe - 69.19m

3. Bayley Campbell - 65.85m

4. Oleg Klykov - 64.30m

5. Zach Verzani - 63.16m

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

1. Jaden Roskelley - 6.99m

2. Dominique Hall - 6.96m

3. Philip Frank - 6.91m

4. Justin Abrams - 6.84m

5. Joel McFarlane - 6.82m

Women's Heptathlon High Jump

1. Mayci Taylor -1.76m

2. Juliette Laracuente -1.73m

3. Olivija Vaitaityte - 1.73m

4. Bailey Golden - 1.73m

5. Ally Stephenson - 1.70m

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

1. Joel McFarlane - 13.87m

2. Ayomide Ogunbunmi - 13.47m

3. Alexander Jung - 13.11m

4. Jaden Roskelley - 12.70m

5. Philip Frank - 12.61m

Men's Decathlon High Jump

1. Cole Omlin - 2.01m

2. Jaden Roskelley - 1.98m

3. Philip Frank - 1.95m

4. Ayomide Ogunbunmi - 1.92m

5. Justin Abrams - 1.92m

Women's Hammer Throw

1. Monique Hardy - 64.24m

2. Kassidy Gallagher - 63.35m

3. Rachel Neaves - 58.30m

4. Hannah Jackson - 58.17m

5. Kennedy Clarke - 57.35m

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

1. Urte Bacianskaite - 14.60m

2. Kristine Blazevica - 12.82m

3. Olivija Vaitaityte - 12.24m

4. Annie Molenhouse - 12.23m

5. Katie Chapman - 12.09m

Women's Heptathlon 200 Meter

1. Juliette Laracuente - 24.28

2. Kessiah Bemis - 24.36

3. Annie Molenhouse - 24.48

4. Kristine Blazevica - 24.51

5. Natalia Madison - 24.74

Men's Javelin Throw

1. Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi - 80.02m

2. Cameron Bates - 69.62m

3. Riley Marx - 68.04m

4. Izac Canchola - 66.19m

5. Michael Whittaker - 64.46m

Men's Decathlon 400m

1. Dominique Hall - 47.94

2. Joel McFarlane - 47.96

3. Charles O’Block - 48.59

4. Alexander Jung - 49.32

5. Philip Frank - 49.99

Men's 1500m - Prelims

1. Ezekiel Rop - 3:40.23

2. Alex Stitt - 3:41.07

3. Peter Smith - 3:42.63

4. Brian Musau - 3:40.46

5. Devan Kipyego - 3:41.38

Women's 1500m - Prelims

1. Gracie Morris - 4:14.18

2. Juliet Cherubet - 4:18.28

3. Billah Jepkirui - 4:21.84

4. Olivia Howell - 4:14.91

5. Riley Chamberlain - 4:18.77

Men's 200m - Prelims

1. Shaun Maswanganyi - 20.60

2. Shawn Brown - 20.62

3. Demar Francis - 20.66

4. Nolton Shelvin - 20.67

5. Josh Bour - 20.74

Women's 200m - Prelims

1. Dejanea Oakley - 23.00

2. Tiriah Kelley - 23.06

3. Iyana Gray - 23.13

4. Kiah Williams - 23.19

5. Kevona Davis - 23.32

Men's 400m Hurdles - Prelims

1. Nathaniel Ezekiel - 49.49

2. Oskar Edlund - 50.72

3. Caio Almeida - 51.08

4. Caleb Dean - 50.22

5. Chris Brinkley - 51.17

Women's 400m Hurdles - Prelims

1. Akala Garrett - 56.64

2. Amelliah Birdow - 57.25

3. Annalise Hart - 58.33

4. Tia Williams - 59.25

5. Sydni Townsend - 57.69

Men's 10000 Meter

1. Sanele Masondo - 29:14.53

2. Said Mechaal - 29:15.62

3. Adisu Guadia - 29:17.48

4. Ernest Cheruiyot - 29:21.67

5. Joey Nokes - 29:24.12

Women's 10000 Meter

1. Gabby Hentemann - 34:31.91

2. Eva Jess - 34:35.92

3. Anastacia Chepkorir - 34:48.13

4. Claire Meyer - 34:49.44

5. Destiny Everett - 34:50.87

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी