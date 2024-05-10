Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship Results - Kade McCall and Monique Hardy Top Hammer Throw I Day 1

The Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 kickstarted on May 9 and will conclude on May 11. It is being held in Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.

The Day 1 of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships concluded with remarkable feats. Hammer Throw was one of the most eye-catching events at the championship with Kade McCall representing Kansas State standing atop the podium with a throw of 69.83m.

His last performance was at the Ward Haylett Invitational on April 26, 2024, where he attained the third position with a distance of 64.61m. In the women's hammer throw, Monique Hardy representing Kansas State dominated with a score of 64.24m.

The results for all the events of Day 1 at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships have been released. Let's have a look at them.

Results for Day 1 of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships

Men's Decathlon 100 Meters

1. Philip Frank -10.88

2. Charles O’Block -10.90

3. Dominique Hall - 10.91

4. Joel McFarlane - 10.95

5. Justin Abrams - 11.02

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

1. Kristine Blazevica - 13.76

2. Juliette Laracuente -14.05

3. Bailey Golden - 14.10

4. Ally Stephenson -14.22

5. Kiersten Fisher -14.33

Men's Hammer Throw

1. Kade McCall - 69.83m

2. Jeremiah Nubbe - 69.19m

3. Bayley Campbell - 65.85m

4. Oleg Klykov - 64.30m

5. Zach Verzani - 63.16m

Men's Decathlon Long Jump

1. Jaden Roskelley - 6.99m

2. Dominique Hall - 6.96m

3. Philip Frank - 6.91m

4. Justin Abrams - 6.84m

5. Joel McFarlane - 6.82m

Women's Heptathlon High Jump

1. Mayci Taylor -1.76m

2. Juliette Laracuente -1.73m

3. Olivija Vaitaityte - 1.73m

4. Bailey Golden - 1.73m

5. Ally Stephenson - 1.70m

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

1. Joel McFarlane - 13.87m

2. Ayomide Ogunbunmi - 13.47m

3. Alexander Jung - 13.11m

4. Jaden Roskelley - 12.70m

5. Philip Frank - 12.61m

Men's Decathlon High Jump

1. Cole Omlin - 2.01m

2. Jaden Roskelley - 1.98m

3. Philip Frank - 1.95m

4. Ayomide Ogunbunmi - 1.92m

5. Justin Abrams - 1.92m

Women's Hammer Throw

1. Monique Hardy - 64.24m

2. Kassidy Gallagher - 63.35m

3. Rachel Neaves - 58.30m

4. Hannah Jackson - 58.17m

5. Kennedy Clarke - 57.35m

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

1. Urte Bacianskaite - 14.60m

2. Kristine Blazevica - 12.82m

3. Olivija Vaitaityte - 12.24m

4. Annie Molenhouse - 12.23m

5. Katie Chapman - 12.09m

Women's Heptathlon 200 Meter

1. Juliette Laracuente - 24.28

2. Kessiah Bemis - 24.36

3. Annie Molenhouse - 24.48

4. Kristine Blazevica - 24.51

5. Natalia Madison - 24.74

Men's Javelin Throw

1. Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi - 80.02m

2. Cameron Bates - 69.62m

3. Riley Marx - 68.04m

4. Izac Canchola - 66.19m

5. Michael Whittaker - 64.46m

Men's Decathlon 400m

1. Dominique Hall - 47.94

2. Joel McFarlane - 47.96

3. Charles O’Block - 48.59

4. Alexander Jung - 49.32

5. Philip Frank - 49.99

Men's 1500m - Prelims

1. Ezekiel Rop - 3:40.23

2. Alex Stitt - 3:41.07

3. Peter Smith - 3:42.63

4. Brian Musau - 3:40.46

5. Devan Kipyego - 3:41.38

Women's 1500m - Prelims

1. Gracie Morris - 4:14.18

2. Juliet Cherubet - 4:18.28

3. Billah Jepkirui - 4:21.84

4. Olivia Howell - 4:14.91

5. Riley Chamberlain - 4:18.77

Men's 200m - Prelims

1. Shaun Maswanganyi - 20.60

2. Shawn Brown - 20.62

3. Demar Francis - 20.66

4. Nolton Shelvin - 20.67

5. Josh Bour - 20.74

Women's 200m - Prelims

1. Dejanea Oakley - 23.00

2. Tiriah Kelley - 23.06

3. Iyana Gray - 23.13

4. Kiah Williams - 23.19

5. Kevona Davis - 23.32

Men's 400m Hurdles - Prelims

1. Nathaniel Ezekiel - 49.49

2. Oskar Edlund - 50.72

3. Caio Almeida - 51.08

4. Caleb Dean - 50.22

5. Chris Brinkley - 51.17

Women's 400m Hurdles - Prelims

1. Akala Garrett - 56.64

2. Amelliah Birdow - 57.25

3. Annalise Hart - 58.33

4. Tia Williams - 59.25

5. Sydni Townsend - 57.69

Men's 10000 Meter

1. Sanele Masondo - 29:14.53

2. Said Mechaal - 29:15.62

3. Adisu Guadia - 29:17.48

4. Ernest Cheruiyot - 29:21.67

5. Joey Nokes - 29:24.12

Women's 10000 Meter

1. Gabby Hentemann - 34:31.91

2. Eva Jess - 34:35.92

3. Anastacia Chepkorir - 34:48.13

4. Claire Meyer - 34:49.44

5. Destiny Everett - 34:50.87