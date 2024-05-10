Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championship Results - Kade McCall and Monique Hardy Top Hammer Throw I Day 1

The Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 kickstarted on May 9 and will conclude on May 11. It is being held in Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium in Waco, Texas.
The Day 1 of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships concluded with remarkable feats. Hammer Throw was one of the most eye-catching events at the championship with Kade McCall representing Kansas State standing atop the podium with a throw of 69.83m.
His last performance was at the Ward Haylett Invitational on April 26, 2024, where he attained the third position with a distance of 64.61m. In the women's hammer throw, Monique Hardy representing Kansas State dominated with a score of 64.24m.
The results for all the events of Day 1 at the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships have been released. Let's have a look at them.
Results for Day 1 of the Big 12 Outdoor Track and Field Championships
Men's Decathlon 100 Meters
1. Philip Frank -10.88
2. Charles O’Block -10.90
3. Dominique Hall - 10.91
4. Joel McFarlane - 10.95
5. Justin Abrams - 11.02
Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
1. Kristine Blazevica - 13.76
2. Juliette Laracuente -14.05
3. Bailey Golden - 14.10
4. Ally Stephenson -14.22
5. Kiersten Fisher -14.33
Men's Hammer Throw
1. Kade McCall - 69.83m
2. Jeremiah Nubbe - 69.19m
3. Bayley Campbell - 65.85m
4. Oleg Klykov - 64.30m
5. Zach Verzani - 63.16m
Men's Decathlon Long Jump
1. Jaden Roskelley - 6.99m
2. Dominique Hall - 6.96m
3. Philip Frank - 6.91m
4. Justin Abrams - 6.84m
5. Joel McFarlane - 6.82m
Women's Heptathlon High Jump
1. Mayci Taylor -1.76m
2. Juliette Laracuente -1.73m
3. Olivija Vaitaityte - 1.73m
4. Bailey Golden - 1.73m
5. Ally Stephenson - 1.70m
Men's Decathlon Shot Put
1. Joel McFarlane - 13.87m
2. Ayomide Ogunbunmi - 13.47m
3. Alexander Jung - 13.11m
4. Jaden Roskelley - 12.70m
5. Philip Frank - 12.61m
Men's Decathlon High Jump
1. Cole Omlin - 2.01m
2. Jaden Roskelley - 1.98m
3. Philip Frank - 1.95m
4. Ayomide Ogunbunmi - 1.92m
5. Justin Abrams - 1.92m
Women's Hammer Throw
1. Monique Hardy - 64.24m
2. Kassidy Gallagher - 63.35m
3. Rachel Neaves - 58.30m
4. Hannah Jackson - 58.17m
5. Kennedy Clarke - 57.35m
Women's Heptathlon Shot Put
1. Urte Bacianskaite - 14.60m
2. Kristine Blazevica - 12.82m
3. Olivija Vaitaityte - 12.24m
4. Annie Molenhouse - 12.23m
5. Katie Chapman - 12.09m
Women's Heptathlon 200 Meter
1. Juliette Laracuente - 24.28
2. Kessiah Bemis - 24.36
3. Annie Molenhouse - 24.48
4. Kristine Blazevica - 24.51
5. Natalia Madison - 24.74
Men's Javelin Throw
1. Chinecherem Prosper Nnamdi - 80.02m
2. Cameron Bates - 69.62m
3. Riley Marx - 68.04m
4. Izac Canchola - 66.19m
5. Michael Whittaker - 64.46m
Men's Decathlon 400m
1. Dominique Hall - 47.94
2. Joel McFarlane - 47.96
3. Charles O’Block - 48.59
4. Alexander Jung - 49.32
5. Philip Frank - 49.99
Men's 1500m - Prelims
1. Ezekiel Rop - 3:40.23
2. Alex Stitt - 3:41.07
3. Peter Smith - 3:42.63
4. Brian Musau - 3:40.46
5. Devan Kipyego - 3:41.38
Women's 1500m - Prelims
1. Gracie Morris - 4:14.18
2. Juliet Cherubet - 4:18.28
3. Billah Jepkirui - 4:21.84
4. Olivia Howell - 4:14.91
5. Riley Chamberlain - 4:18.77
Men's 200m - Prelims
1. Shaun Maswanganyi - 20.60
2. Shawn Brown - 20.62
3. Demar Francis - 20.66
4. Nolton Shelvin - 20.67
5. Josh Bour - 20.74
Women's 200m - Prelims
1. Dejanea Oakley - 23.00
2. Tiriah Kelley - 23.06
3. Iyana Gray - 23.13
4. Kiah Williams - 23.19
5. Kevona Davis - 23.32
Men's 400m Hurdles - Prelims
1. Nathaniel Ezekiel - 49.49
2. Oskar Edlund - 50.72
3. Caio Almeida - 51.08
4. Caleb Dean - 50.22
5. Chris Brinkley - 51.17
Women's 400m Hurdles - Prelims
1. Akala Garrett - 56.64
2. Amelliah Birdow - 57.25
3. Annalise Hart - 58.33
4. Tia Williams - 59.25
5. Sydni Townsend - 57.69
Men's 10000 Meter
1. Sanele Masondo - 29:14.53
2. Said Mechaal - 29:15.62
3. Adisu Guadia - 29:17.48
4. Ernest Cheruiyot - 29:21.67
5. Joey Nokes - 29:24.12
Women's 10000 Meter
1. Gabby Hentemann - 34:31.91
2. Eva Jess - 34:35.92
3. Anastacia Chepkorir - 34:48.13
4. Claire Meyer - 34:49.44
5. Destiny Everett - 34:50.87