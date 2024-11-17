"Big impact and influence in my life" - Nadia Comaneci pays a heartfelt tribute to former coach Bela Karolyi as he passes away at 82

In the wake of Bela Karolyi's passing, Nadia Comaneci shared an emotional tribute, reflecting on the profound influence he had on her career and life. Karolyi passed away on November 14, 2024, leaving behind his profound legacy in the gymnastics world, having shaped the careers of countless athletes.

Although known for his tough, demanding coaching style, Karolyi shaped the paths for many iconic gymnasts, including Comaneci, Mary Lou Retton, Dominique Moceanu, and Kerri Strug. Karolyi's path to coaching began as an elementary school teacher along with his wife Martha Karolyi before making their way to Romania's national gymnastics team, where his guidance helped Comaneci to win five medals at the 1976 Montreal Games.

He went on to coach the Romanian team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics, but his outspoken criticism of the judging system led to his departure from Romania. The Romanian then left for the United States, leaving a mark on the nation's gymnastic history.

Following his passing away, Comaneci penned a heartfelt message for her former coach while sharing a few rare pictures, including the coach and the prodigy taking a walk in the woods.

"A big impact and influence in my life RIP Bela Karolyi," Comaneci wrote.

Nadia Comaneci scored multiple perfect tens in her Olympic career under the guidance of Bela Karolyi

Nadia Comaneci of Romania in action in the floor exercise during the Olympic games in Montreal, Canada. (Image by Getty)

Under the guidance of Bela Karolyi, Nadia Comaneci clinched multiple Olympic medals. However, along with her glorious medal-winning feats, the retired gymnast's perfect 10s score set a new standard of excellence and changed the landscape of the sport.

On July 18, 1976, at the Montreal Olympics, she scored her first perfect ten on the uneven bar for the team event at the Games. After becoming the first gymnast to ever receive a perfect score of ten in the Olympics, the Romanian further went on to repeat the feat six more times.

When Comaneci scored the first perfect 10, the Olympic scoreboard was limited to registering only three digits and thus ended up showing a score of 1.00 points, showcasing unpreparedness and Comaneci's achievement of what was deemed impossible in the sport.

At the Montreal Games, Comaneci clinched gold medals in all-around, balance beam, and uneven bars, silver in the team event, and a bronze medal in the floor exercise event. Three summers later at the Moscow Games, she defended her balance beam title and secured another gold in floor exercise. Nadia Comaneci grabbed a silver medal in the all-around event and led the team to a silver medal as well.

