Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 Results : Jed Smith and Shelby Schweyen top the high and long jump | Day 1

The Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships commenced with full action on May 8, 2024. It is a four-day event and will conclude on May 11, 2024. It is being held at Bozeman, Montana, and is being hosted by Montana State University.

Multiple colleges have participated to compete in this championship, including Weber State, Montana State, Idaho State, and Eastern Washington, among others.

On Day 1 of the championships, the athletes dominated with their stellar performances. Men's Decathlon Long Jump was one of the most commendable events and Jed Smith representing the Weber State stood atop the podium in this event.

Similarly, the Women's Heptathlon High Jump was dominated by Shely Schweyen representing the Montana State. Not just these, the other events on Day 1, like 100m, 100m hurdles, Shot Put, 200m, and 400m were all remarkable. The results for all these events have been declared.

Results of the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 Day 1

Let's have a look at the laudable timings clocked by the athletes on Day 1 of the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024.

Men Decathlon 100 Meter

Cody Teevens - 11.07 Nicola Paletti - 11.16 Jack Charlton - 11.19 Landon Peterson - 11.29 Adam Jones - 11.38

Women Heptathlon 100 Meter Hurdles

Josie Settle - 14.29 Brooke Stayner - 14.36 Hanna Tait - 14.43 Whitney Morrison - 14.54 Shelby Schweyen - 14.56

Men Decathlon Long Jump

Jed Smith - 6.78m Cody Teevens - 6.53m Nicola Paletti - 6.52m Jack Charlton - 6.47m Joshua Braun - 6.36m

Women Heptathlon High Jump

Sheby Schweyen - 1.70m Hanna Tait - 1.61m Brooke Stayner - 1.58m Whitney Morrison - 1.58m Eliana Coburn - 1.58m

Men Decathlon Shot Put

Adam Jones - 12.14m Jack Charlton - 10.91m Nicola Paletti - 10.60m Ryan Talbot - 10.57m Jed Smith - 10.43m

Women Heptathlon Shot Put

Eliana Coburn - 12.03m Whitney Morrison - 10.78m Sarena Mackley - 10.75m Shelby Scjweyen - 10.62m Hanna Tait - 10.06m

Men Decathlon High Jump

Nicola Paletti - 1.97m Jed Smith - 1.88m Adam Jones - 1.79m Ryan Talbot - 1.73m Jack Charlton - 1.73m

Women Heptathlon 200 Meter

Hanna Tait - 24.81 Shelby Schweyen - 25.65 Whitney Morrison -25.70 Josie Settle - 26.06 Brooke Stayner - 26.30

Men Decathlon 400 Meter

Jed Smith - 50.90 Nicola Paletti - 52.32 Cody Teevens - 52.34 Colin Hughes - 23.18 Joshua Braun - 53.39