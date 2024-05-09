Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 Results : Jed Smith and Shelby Schweyen top the high and long jump | Day 1

  • home icon
By Nancy Singh
Modified May 09, 2024 07:39 GMT
The Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships commenced with full action on May 8, 2024. It is a four-day event and will conclude on May 11, 2024. It is being held at Bozeman, Montana, and is being hosted by Montana State University.

Multiple colleges have participated to compete in this championship, including Weber State, Montana State, Idaho State, and Eastern Washington, among others.

On Day 1 of the championships, the athletes dominated with their stellar performances. Men's Decathlon Long Jump was one of the most commendable events and Jed Smith representing the Weber State stood atop the podium in this event.

Similarly, the Women's Heptathlon High Jump was dominated by Shely Schweyen representing the Montana State. Not just these, the other events on Day 1, like 100m, 100m hurdles, Shot Put, 200m, and 400m were all remarkable. The results for all these events have been declared.

Results of the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024 Day 1

Let's have a look at the laudable timings clocked by the athletes on Day 1 of the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024.

Men Decathlon 100 Meter

  1. Cody Teevens - 11.07
  2. Nicola Paletti - 11.16
  3. Jack Charlton - 11.19
  4. Landon Peterson - 11.29
  5. Adam Jones - 11.38

Women Heptathlon 100 Meter Hurdles

  1. Josie Settle - 14.29
  2. Brooke Stayner - 14.36
  3. Hanna Tait - 14.43
  4. Whitney Morrison - 14.54
  5. Shelby Schweyen - 14.56

Men Decathlon Long Jump

  1. Jed Smith - 6.78m
  2. Cody Teevens - 6.53m
  3. Nicola Paletti - 6.52m
  4. Jack Charlton - 6.47m
  5. Joshua Braun - 6.36m

Women Heptathlon High Jump

  1. Sheby Schweyen - 1.70m
  2. Hanna Tait - 1.61m
  3. Brooke Stayner - 1.58m
  4. Whitney Morrison - 1.58m
  5. Eliana Coburn - 1.58m

Men Decathlon Shot Put

  1. Adam Jones - 12.14m
  2. Jack Charlton - 10.91m
  3. Nicola Paletti - 10.60m
  4. Ryan Talbot - 10.57m
  5. Jed Smith - 10.43m

Women Heptathlon Shot Put

  1. Eliana Coburn - 12.03m
  2. Whitney Morrison - 10.78m
  3. Sarena Mackley - 10.75m
  4. Shelby Scjweyen - 10.62m
  5. Hanna Tait - 10.06m

Men Decathlon High Jump

  1. Nicola Paletti - 1.97m
  2. Jed Smith - 1.88m
  3. Adam Jones - 1.79m
  4. Ryan Talbot - 1.73m
  5. Jack Charlton - 1.73m

Women Heptathlon 200 Meter

  1. Hanna Tait - 24.81
  2. Shelby Schweyen - 25.65
  3. Whitney Morrison -25.70
  4. Josie Settle - 26.06
  5. Brooke Stayner - 26.30

Men Decathlon 400 Meter

  1. Jed Smith - 50.90
  2. Nicola Paletti - 52.32
  3. Cody Teevens - 52.34
  4. Colin Hughes - 23.18
  5. Joshua Braun - 53.39

