Big Ten Gymnastics 2024 - Week 10 results: Michigan State stuns with a 198.150 season high score

Week 10 of Big Ten gymnastics was as exciting as every week before it, if not more. Even as we approach the tail end of the regular season, teams are still hard at work, and fans are being treated to some wonderful routines.

The highlight of this week's action was without a doubt the quad meet of Michigan State, Central Michigan, Fisk, and Greenville. Competing at the Jenison Field House for their final home meet of the regular season, the MSU Spartans brought the heat.

The team posted a season-high score of 198.150, which fell just short of their school record of 198.225. This also marks the first time Michigan State has breached the 198.00 mark twice in the same season and makes them one of the seven teams that have recorded scores of 198.00 or higher in 2024

Elsewhere, Central Michigan won their meet against Georgia with a score of 197.075-196.300, while Minnesota beat Illinois 197.400-196.075.

With this, the rankings after week 10 of the Big Ten gymnastics look like this:

Michigan State - 9-0 Michigan - 9-1 Ohio State - 7-2 Minnesota - 6-3 Illinois - 4-5 Nebraska - 4-5 Penn State - 3-6 Maryland - 2-7 Iowa - 2-7 Rutgers - 0-9

Big Ten Gymnastics week 10: Gabby Wilson and Skyla Shulte crowned Co-Gymnasts of the Week

Meanwhile, the individual honors for the tenth week of Big Ten gymnastics saw Gabby Wilson and Skyla Shulte be crowned the Co-Gymnasts of the Week.

For Wilson, this is her second time collecting the Gymnast of the Week honor. The award came after her title-winning performance at a meet against Georgia, where she won the all-around title with a 39.500, and won the floor exercise title with a 9.975.

Shulte, meanwhile, has been crowned Gymnast of the Week for the third time this season. Her performances over the past seven days saw her take home her sixth all-around title of the season, her third floor title of the season, and a win on the beam.

Other honorees were Delanie Harkness and Lauren Pearl, who shared the Specialist of the Week award, while MaKayla Tucker and Kalea McElligott were crowned Freshman of the Week.