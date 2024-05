Big Ten Track and Field Championships 2024: Schedule, order of events, where and how to watch

The Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championships 2024 will start on Saturday, May 10, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The regional event will be held over three days from May 10 to May 12, Sunday.

The U-M (University of Michigan) Track and Field Stadium will host its first Big Ten Outdoor Track & Field Championship. The U-M claimed the team title in 2023 for the first time since they shared it with Minnesota in 2016, apart from the five event titles.

The Wolverine will start as the defending champions in the women's event, with some of their promising athletes to start this weekend. Savannah Sutherland (400m hurdles), Aasia Laurencin (100m hurdles), Penelopa Gordon (800m and 1500m), Corinne Jemison (shotput and discus throw), and Emma Yungeberg (javelin throw) will be some of the athletes to beat at the three-day event.

Big Ten Track and Field Championships 2024 Complete Schedule

Day 1 Order of Events - Friday, May 10 (All timings are in Eastern Time (ET)

Noon: Decathlon 100m finals

12:15 pm: Heptathlon 100m hurdles finals

12:45 pm: Women's Hammer Throw (trials/finals)

12:45 pm: Decathlon Long Jump finals

12:50 pm: Heptathlon High Jump finals

1:30 pm: Women's Pole Vault (trials/finals)

2:00 pm: Decathlon Shot Put finals

2:45 pm: Decathlon High Jump finals

2:50 pm: Heptathlon Shot Put finals

4:00 pm: Heptathlon 200m finals

4:45 pm: Women's Javelin (trials/finals)

5:00 pm: Decathlon 400m finals

5:35 pm: Women's 400m hurdles trials

5:55 pm: Men's 400m hurdles trials

6:15 pm: Women's 200m trials

6:30 pm: Men's 200m trials

6:45 pm: Women's 1500m trials

6:45 pm: Men's Javelin (trials/finals)

7:05 pm: Women's 1500m trials

7:30 pm: Women's 10000m trials

8:15 pm: Men's 10000m finals

Day 2 Order of Events - Saturday, May 11 (All timings are in Eastern Time (ET)

9:30 am: Decathlon 110m hurdles finals

10:10 am: Decathlon Discus finals

10:15 am: Heptathlon Long Jump finals

11:20 am: Decathlon Pole Vault finals

11:30 am: Heptathlon Javelin finals

1:15 pm: Decathlon Javelin finals

1:20 pm: Women's Long Jump

1:45 pm: Heptathlon 800m finals

2:00 pm: Women's Shot Put trials/finals

2:15 pm: Women's High Jump trials/finals

3:10 pm: Decathlon 1500m finals

4:00 pm: Women's 400m trials

4:15 pm: Men's 400m trials

4:30 pm: Men's Shot Put (trials/finals)

4:30 pm: Women's 100m trials

4:35 pm: Men's Long Jump (trials/finals)

4:45 pm: Men's 100m trials

5:00 pm: Women's 100m hurdles (trials)

5:15 pm: Men's 110m hurdles trials

5:30 pm: Women's 800m trials

5:55 pm: Men's 800m trials

6:30 pm: Women's 3000m trials

6:45 pm: Men's 3000m steeplechase

Day 3 Order of Events - Sunday, May 12 (All timings are in Eastern Time (ET)

11:00 am: Women's Triple Jump (trials/finals)

11:00 am: Women's Discus (trials/finals)

Noon: Men's Pole Vault (trials/finals)

12:30 pm: Men's High Jump (trials/finals)

12:45 pm: Women's 4x100m relay finals

12:55 pm: Men's 4x100m relay finals

1:05 pm: Women's 1500m finals

1:15 pm: Men's 1500m finals

1:25 pm: Women's 100m hurdles finals

1:30 pm: Men's Tripel Jump (trials/finals)

1:30 pm: Men's Discus (trials/finals)

1:35 pm: Men's 110m hurdles finals

1:40 pm: Women's 400m finals

1:45 pm: Men's 400m finals

1:50 pm: Women's 100m finals

1:55 pm: Men's 100m finals

2:03 pm: Women's 800m finals

2:08 pm: Men's 800m finals

2:18 pm: Women's 400m hurdles finals

2:28 pm: Men's 400m hurdles finals

2:35 pm: Women's 200m finals

2:42 pm: Men's 200m finals

2:49 pm: Women's 5000m finals

3:11 pm: Men's 5000m finals

3:33 pm: Women's 4x400m relay (finals/sections if necessary)

3:45 pm: Men's 4x400m relay (finals/sections if necessary)

Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024: Where and How to Watch?

The Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championship 2024 will be available for live streams on B1G+ platforms for all three days. The spectators can go to the U-M Track and Field Stadium for the live action.