Billie Jean King reacts as Gabby Thomas is added to the Women's Sports Foundation's Board of Trustees

Tennis legend Billie Jean King recently acknowledged Gabby Thomas after the athlete was added to the Board of Trustees of the Women's Sports Foundation (WSF). Jean King founded the WSF in 1974.

The foundation empowers girls and women to reach their potential in sports by providing access, equity, and resources and emphasizing societal change. Following WSF's 50th anniversary celebrations in 2024, Thomas and six other eminent personalities joined the Board of Trustees while committing to advancing WSF's mission and impact in 2025.

The other six members are Val Ackerman, president of the WNBA; Stacey Allaster, Chief Executive of Professional Tennis (USTA); David Friedman, President of Earlystone Management Inc.; Rachel Garcia, Olympic softball silver medalist; Alexander Popov, Head of Private Credit of Carlyle Group; and Bill Shelton, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Group 1001.

On Thursday, January 17, the foundation took to social media to announce the appointment of new members, writing on Instagram:

"The Women’s Sports Foundation is pleased to announce our seven newest Board of Trustees members. They join an innovative group of cross-sector experts who are fiercely fighting for gender equity throughout the sports ecosystem and will help propel WSF’s 50-year legacy into 2025 and beyond."

The former No.1 tennis player greeted the new members in the comments section, writing:

"Welcome!"

Thomas expressed her excitement about stepping into the new role and wrote on her Instagram stories:

"Can't wait. What an honor!"

Gabby Thomas enjoyed a successful 2024 season, clinching three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gabby Thomas reflects on winning the 200m event at the 2024 Paris Games

Gabby Thomas recently reflected on the moment she won the 200m event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Thomas clocked a remarkable time of 21.38 seconds, defeating the 100m champion Julien Alfred and fellow teammate Brittany Brown.

In a conversation with Kate Mckz, she reminisced about the winning moment, saying (via Instagram):

"When I crossed the line, honestly all I can remember was thinking how relieved I was," Thomas said. "But going into the race, I remember thinking confidence like I needed to believe that I could win it and I needed to believe that I was already going to win."

Her other two gold medals were earned in the 4x100m and 4x400m relay events.

