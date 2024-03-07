"Black girl magic"- Simone Biles lauds Kortnee Solomon's 2021 achievement of becoming first black cowgirl to compete at nationally televised rodeo

Simone Biles congratulated 14-year-old Kortnee Solomon, the first black cowgirl to compete at the nationally televised rodeo in 2021, in honor of black history Month and expressed her desire to become a cowgirl herself.

Solomon was only 11 years old when she competed in the first nationally televised Black rodeo in 2021 to script history. She made her debut at the Bill Pocket rodeo in 2015, and still often remains the only girl at events. But she thinks differently, as she said (as quoted by BlackNews.com)

"Before I run, I like to be by myself and to think about what I am going to do in that run."

The Texas cowgirl is surely an inspiration, and even Simone Biles was impressed. The 26-year-old congratulated Solomon on X (formerly Twitter) and wished her success for the future.

YES MA’AM. go girl go girl!!!!

Biles also revealed that she wanted to become a cowgirl as a youngster but dropped the idea when someone told her that there were no black cowgirls.

Expand Tweet

"when I was younger I used to want to be a cowgirl so bad & someone told me there was no black cowgirls, so I hung my cowgirl hat up!LOOK NOW WAHOO! GO KORTNEE. BLACK GIRL MAGIC!!!!"

While she couldn't pursue the dream of becoming a cowgirl, the Olympic Champion will be happy that future cowgirls won't hear the same.

Simone Biles finds the first skill named after her difficult

2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships-Simone Biles

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in history but there are some things even she can't do. And it's the vault routine (round-off half on, layout double full Yurchenko 1/2 on, layout 2/1) named after her, Biles.

While Biles is the only gymnast in the world to perform this routine successfully, she finds it difficult now. A fan shared a picture, of how the skill was, performed on social media.

Expand Tweet

Biles responded by saying that she "literally" could not perform the skill that way anymore.

"The way I literally cannot do it anymore," the American said.

Expand Tweet

The 26-year-old will become the gymnast with the most medals ever at the Olympics if she manages to clinch one in Paris 2024. She has already qualified for the National team, because of which she didn't participate in the recently concluded Winter Cup, and will be back in action during the 2024 World Artistic Gymnastics Championship.