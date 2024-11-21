"Black girls up 10000" - Masai Russell gives shout-out to WNBA star Angel Reese

American hurdling prodigy Masai Russell recently applauded her compatriot Angel Reese for her new collaboration. The Chicago Sky power forward partnered with REESE’S PUFFS to introduce a special edition cereal line called "Angel X REESE’S PUFFS."

The partnership was announced in September and aimed at celebrating the WNBA icon's achievements on the court and her influence on fashion. The product was launched the same month and Reese's Puffs featured her image on its cereal boxes to boost the brand's promotion efforts. This also made Reese the first athlete to appear on their box.

The 22-year-old expressed her excitement for her collaboration with the brand and shared that appearing on a cereal box had been a childhood dream of hers.

Trending

"I’m so excited to partner with such an iconic brand. Not only does this fulfill my childhood dream of being on a cereal box, but there couldn’t be a better fit for me to join forces with than REESE’S PUFFS cereal. This collaboration is such an honor, and I can’t wait for fans to get their hands on the cereal box and see what’s next in this partnership," Reese said (via General Mills).

Masai Russell, the reigning 100m hurdles Olympic champion, recently got her hands on this special edition Reese's cereal box. Russell shared the moment on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Omg Angel this is ode I'm so happy for you!! Black girls up 10000."

Still from Russell's Instagram Story

Angel Reese later reposted her story, captioning it:

"Thank you sissss."

Still from Reese's Instagram Story

"Set these goals and you put them out there" - Masai Russell reflects on building her own legacy

In a recent conversation with Athlos, Masai Russell expressed her desire to create her legacy by consistently winning medals at the Olympic Games. She also acknowledged that she is still in the process of building that legacy.

"I think my why is taking it how far Masai can take it. Set these goals and you put them out there and when you just attain them, you show yourself what you're capable of. It's just a challenge every day. My mom has always told me, 'What will be your legacy?' I think I'm in the process of building that," she said.

"Winning an Olympic gold as a rookie. I just want to continue to make that happen year in and year out and do it with a smile on my face and bringing people along while I'm doing it," she added.

Masai Russell wrapped up her 2024 season at the Athlos NYC in September, a women-only track meet created by Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback