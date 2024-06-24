'Blueprint for the future'- Legendary Athlete Carl Lewis explains the significance of Michael Johnson's newly launched Grand Slam Track League

Carl Lewis has given a candid explanation of why the newly launched Grand Slam Track League by Michael Johnson is important in defining the future of track and field. The Grand Slam Track League was launched on June 18 to elevate the sport’s global footprint.

The Grand Slam Track league will embrace a fan-focused storytelling method and promote the track’s biggest stars. Carl Lewis, a nine-time Olympic champion, believes that the league is the answer to the challenges track and field has experienced in the recent past.

The league, however, does not incorporate field events, a move that irked some athletes including the 2016 world indoor long jump champion Marquis Dendy. In an interview with the media at the USTAF Olympic trials, Dendy noted that he felt disrespected by Johnson’s initiative that has snubbed field events.

"I feel like there are so many stories, there are so many things that are captivating in the jumps, no matter the marks, no matter what happens… I love track AND field," the two-time world indoor bronze medallist said.

"When you make leagues like that, that just sets that tone and narrative that sprints are the only thing that matters."

However, Carl Lewis insisted that the four-time Olympic gold medallist has come up with a great initiative for the sport, something that many legends have been unable to achieve.

In a post on his X handle, the legendary athlete explained that everyone can contribute something toward the sport and challenged field event legends to start an initiative.

"That may be. What has been happening needs change. I applaud @MJGold for stepping up and doing something. Let's all do that and bring new ideas to the table, not criticism. It may take multiple leagues or may not. Just bring something to the table," he added.

Carl Lewis unveils the Stade de France 'purple' Athletics track for Paris 2024 Olympics

Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games - Day 8

Carl Lewis unveiled the first-of-its-kind purple track at the France national stadium, Stade de France, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

A social media post by Paris 2024 showed a sneak peek of the track, with the legendary athlete officially unveiling it. Carl Lewis was pictured in a suit and shoes in the starting position of a middle-distance race on the track.

The track and field events at the global bonanza are scheduled to begin on August 1 and will run till August 11, with the track set to host 46 of the 48 athletics events of the 2024 Olympic Games. The marathons will be held entirely on the road.

The post read:

"Who else than Carl Lewis to test our purple track 💜. The Stade de France is more than ready for the Athletics event this summer. Be ready, this track will be faaaast."

Meanwhile, the track was designed by Italian company, Mondo, which specialises in the production of sports surfaces. The track is made of rubber and covers an area of about 17,000 square meters and has been extended from eight to nine lanes.

A huge percentage of the materials used are renewable and non-fossil. With a focus on performance and sustainability, the track is expected to be very fast, and it is anticipated that several records will be broken there.

The track was designed at the request of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee and it will feature three colors, two shades of purple (one lighter, closer to lavender, and the other darker), and grey on the outside of the track.