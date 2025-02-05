Bo Bassett announces College Commitment: All about the decision of the nation's top Wrestling Recruit of class of 2026

Bo Bassett, the nation's top wrestling prospect of the class of 2026, announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 18-year-old wrestler's announcement raised great anticipation among fans as over 34,000 people tuned in to watch the live stream in which he announced his decision.

The Pennsylvania native spoke about his thoughts on committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes and shed light on his plans for his NCAA career. He expressed his elation and excitement to come out and compete in the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Bo Bassett expressed his desire to create a long-lasting impact and leave a legacy as he looked forward to representing the team.

"I know I'm from Pennsylvania, but I'm excited to feel that Iowa love. I know if you're from Iowa, you know Iowa wrestling. I'm pretty excited to come out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time and hopefully create a legacy that lasts forever," he said. (as quoted by Flo Wrestling's Andy Hamilton)

Trending

Furthermore, he shed light on how Iowa has been his favorite wrestling team ever since he was six years old and how the university's incredible wrestling program and having a wrestling style that is a part of Iowa style are the few factors that influenced his decision.

"Since I was 6 years old and started wrestling, Iowa was always my favorite team. ... I think the way I've been brought up, raised, learn to wrestle, the style I wrestle is part of the Iowa style and I think I can add to that. Iowa is an incredible program and the only thing I want to do is make it bigger, make it better," he added.

Expand Tweet

Bo Bassett on receiving massive NIL deals

Bo Bassett issued a clarification about the ongoing talks and rumors about him receiving massive NIL deals as he navigated his journey to becoming an NCAA athlete. Being one of the top Junior athletes in the country, Bassett revealed that he received a lot of offers and they were very comparable to each other.

However, the 18-year-old revealed that he will be focusing on a program that supports his vision and helps him achieve all his goals.

"I've been hearing a ton of different things at school, at practice, at home. It's kind of crazy, it's laughable, to be honest. But I can tell you that obviously, NIL is a piece of it but I'm more focused on the wrestling right, I want to be able to achieve all my goals and do this and that but I can tell you that all the offers have been very comparable," he said.

Furthermore, Bo Bassett revealed that all the rumors on the internet are far from the truth and urged people not to believe in them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback