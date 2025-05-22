Bo Bassett drops a 2 word reaction to Spencer Lee's brutal training sessions in preparation for Final X appearance 

Bo Bassett expressed his thoughts as Spencer Lee shared glimpses of his training session while preparing for his appearance in the upcoming edition of Final X scheduled in June. Lee had accepted the automatic qualification to compete in the Final X in the men's 57kg division based on his silver medal performance at the Paris Olympics.

Lee will be competing against US Open Wrestling champion Luke Lilledahl on June 14, 2025, at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The match would be in a best-of-three format, with the winner securing a spot in the US National wrestling team for the upcoming World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

Spencer Lee shared some highlights of his training sessions on his Instagram story with sports performance coach Brody Teske. The American wrestler was seen doing a series of high-intensity strength and cardiovascular exercises as he took a step towards his goal of being part of the American team at the World Wrestling Championships.

The 26-year-old shared his thoughts on the high workout intensity and wrote:

"Was going through it."

Bo Bassett reacted to Lee's workout with a two-word message, motivating him even further as he geared up for the highly anticipated match.

"Go time. 🐤," he wrote.

Bo Bassett reacts to Spencer Lee's workout | Instagram@https://www.instagram.com/p/DJ7z4XuJmK-/

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

