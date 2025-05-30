Bo Bassett's brother Keegan reacts as U20 World Team Trials kick off featuring Iowa recruit

Bo Bassett's brother, Keegan Bassett, is cheering for the prodigal Iowa commit as the 2025 U23 & U20 World Team trials are about to kick off on May 30, at Spire Academy in Geneva, Ohio. Bassett will be wrestling at 65 kg, looking to earn a spot in the team that will represent the United States at the U20 World Championships.

Bassett is the top recruit of the class of 2026, committed to Iowa wrestling. He won the bronze at the U20 World Championship in 2024. The young wrestler recently also secured third place at the Claw US Open wrestling championship in the U20 bracket at 65 kgs. His recent upset defeat came against Brock Hardy at the senior world team trials, where he fell 7-12 by decision.

Bo Bassett's younger brother, Keegan Bassett, is a wrestler for Bishop Mccort High School, following in the footsteps of his brother. In a recent Instagram story, Keegan cheered for his brother, sharing words of enthusiasm:

"Let's go "

Screenshot of Keegan Bassett's Instagram story (@keegan.bassett/ig)

12 wrestlers, including Bo Bassett, are lined up for the U20 trials on May 30. Bassett will face some tough competition, as the likes of Luke Stanich, Sergio Vega, Noah Nininger, Alex Braun, Ryan Kennedy, Carter Freeman and more will also be competing in the 65 kg at the U20 Freestyle trials.

Bo Bassett on his experience at senior world team trials

Despite facing defeat against Brock Hardy at the senior World Team Trial, Bo Bassett enjoyed his time at the Senior World Team Trials. The 18-year-old wrestler reflected on his experience at the competitive event and shared his thoughts through an Instagram post on May 19. The post also contained glimpses of his wrestling campaign.

"Senior World Team Trials. What an amazing experience. Grateful for the opportunity and for all the battles I got to step into. I know I’m right there and I’m more motivated than ever to become the HUNTER again. 'Commit your way to the Lord; trust in Him, and He will act.' – Psalm 37," Bassett wrote in a post on Instagram.

At the upcoming U20 World Team Trials, Bo Bassett will have his sights set on victory. He will be among the favorites to come out on top in his weight category, and it will be interesting to see how he fares at the event which will determine the wrestlers that represent Team USA at the U20 World Championships in August.

