Bo Bassett sends affectionate message to father and high school coach Bill on his birthday

Bo Bassett, the wrestling prodigy and Iowa wrestling's number one recruit of the 2026 class, shared a heartwarming reaction on the special day of his biggest supporter, earliest mentor and high school coach, his father, Bill Bassett.

Bassett recently finished his 2025 Claw US Open Championship with a bronze medal in the U20 144-pound weight division. The two-time PIAA Champion started his run in the competition with a win over Thomas Thongseng. The 19-year-old wrestler defeated Joseph Morris in Round four and Jesse Grejeda in Round five to move on to the quarterfinals, where he won over Eren Sement. The wrestler's winning streak ended in his bout with Luke Stanich, who won the U20 title in the finals.

Bo Bassett posted words of endearment on his Instagram story for his father, Bill. Wishing him a birthday and sharing his gratitude. Bill Bassett has played an instrumental role in making Bo Bassett who he is, from developing his mindset to passing along the value of discipline and work. Bassett shared a heartwarming message for his father:

"Happy birthday to the greatest dad in the 🌎 Thankyou for everything you do for me I love you. Big Year ahead 🫡😤💥"

Screenshot of Bo Bassett's Instagram story (@bo.bassett/ig)

After being knocked out of the gold medal race in the US Open championships, Bassett showed dominance in consolation brackets, defeating Alex Braun and moving on to the third-place match. The Bishop Mcort High School wrestler dominated the consolation finals match, finishing the game in 1 minute and 26 seconds, securing a bronze medal over Noah Nininger.

Bo Bassett's father is the reason behind the Machine Gun Mindset

Machine gun mindset has become the motto of the 19-year-old wrestling sensation. Bassett uses the Machine Gun mindset in his Instagram posts; the origin of it, however, is credited to his father, Bill Bassett. In his interview with Wrestling Mindset, Bassett revealed:

"So, my dad is huge on making analogies and so when we were younger, he would always try to get that mental side, across to us, with different analogies whether its building confidence or whether its being fearless or in this case Machine Gun Mindset which he came up with, just being able to go whole match and take more chances and get more opportunities type deal"

Bo Bassett will be competing against a stack of brilliant wrestlers in his 65-kilogram roster at the World Team Trials. Bassett might be facing some of the best US wrestlers like Marcus Blaze, the NCAA Champions Seth Gross and Jesse Mendez, Real Woods, Brock Hardy as well as exceptional talents like Aden Valencia and Carter Young.

