Bo Nickal addresses his claim of returning Dan Hodge Trophy as Carter Starocci loses out

Bo Nickal addressed his recent claim of returning his Dan Hodge Trophy after being called out on X. The Hodge Trophy is the biggest award in College Wrestling, and Wyatt Hendrickson claimed the honor for the year 2025.

The heavyweight wrestling star from Oklahoma State won the Dan Hodge Trophy for 2025 over Carter Starocci. Hendrickson recently pulled off an upset when he defeated Gable Steveson, the Olympic gold medalist. It was a perfect 27-0 season for Wyatt, and defeating Gable Steveson was the cherry on top.

An X user by the username of Urban Cowboy kept Bo Nickal accountable for what he said on his podcast last week. Bo, on his podcast Nickals and Dimes, said that he will give his Hodge trophy back if Carter Starocci doesn’t win it this year. Bo respectfully replied to the X user and said that he would give it to Carter; Wyatt deserves one too, but Bo claimed Carter as the best wrestler of the season. He replied to an X post:

I think I'll give it to Carter. He deserves it. I think Wyatt might deserve one too but Carter was the best wrestler this year. All respect.

Carter Starocci enjoyed a great season recently as the wrestling sensation from Penn State went undefeated. He won his fifth individual NCAA title and finished his career at Penn State with a 104-4 record. He was in a tight competition with Wyatt Hendrickson for the 2025 Hodge Trophy, but eventually Hendrickson clinched the prestigious award.

Bo Nickal on the Wyatt Hendrickson vs Gable Steveson fight

In the video posted on his YouTube channel three days ago, Bo talked about the Hendrickson vs Steveson match. In conversation with Anthony Cassar, Bo was very much impressed by Wyatt and said:

"I think something that impressed me was Wyatt’s scrambling and his ability to defend the takedowns and stuff."

In the conversation further, he talked about the last takedown and the last thirty seconds of the match, he said:

"Obviously, the last takedown was amazing but just to have confidence and go out there and really believe in yourself and stop him for 6 and half minutes and then make that last 30 seconds your own, that was like, you know, pretty amazing."

An elite wrestler himself, Bo Nickal has been a three-time NCAA Division 1 champion and won the Dan Hodge Trophy in 2019. After shifting to MMA, Bo has been building his UFC Legacy with a clean record of 7-0-0 so far.

