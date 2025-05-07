Bo Nickal gets 100% real about Reinier de Ridder after his first MMA loss

Bo Nickal recently opened up about his unexpected loss to Dutch fighter Reinier de Ridder. The American MMA fighter lost to his Dutch opponent by a technical knockout in the second round of the UFC 309 bout.
In his conversation with journalist Ariel Helwani, Nickal offered no excuses. He simply revealed that Ridder was the better opponent amongst the two, and Nickal was no match for him.
"I look at the guy I competed against, he's good everywhere. He has many knockout finishes, many submissions...Going in, I was just trying to win the fight," Nickal said. (0:01 onwards)
The UFC fighter further added that Ridder outperformed him in almost every department. In his words,
"He was overall just more well rounded, more skilled and more experienced than me...That's what it comes down to, he was a better fighter...There's still so much room to improve... that's emphasized even more having been exposed like that."
Previously, Bo Nickal had a record of 7-0, including 2 wins by knockout and 4 by submission. With the loss to Reinier de Ridder at the UFC middleweight bout held in Madison Square Garden, his record now stands at 7-1. Nickal is hopeful of a strong comeback.
Bo Nickal admits being 'naive' before the fight against Reinier de Ridder
Bo Nickal also responded to the severe criticism after the loss against the Dutch MMA fighter Reiner de Ridder. The 29-year-old American fighter mentioned that he was naive before he went into the fight against his Dutch opponent.
In his conversation with Ariel Helwani, Nickal denied being overconfident about his fight against Ridder. In his words,
"Absolutely not. I don't feel that I looked at RDR [Reinier de Ridder] as somebody I was gonna blow through. I looked at it as a really big test and a really big challenge. Of course, I am confident. We're all confident guys. I thought there were a lot of opportunity and chances for me to have weaknesses of my game exposed, and that's exactly what happened."
Bo Nickal also responded to the fierce backlash he received after the loss against Reinier de Ridder. The 29-year-old American maintained that such criticism is a part and parcel of his job, and he would only pray that his critics find a better path. Nickal also hopes for a future collaboration with Ridder, who also expressed his interest towards the same.