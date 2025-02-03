"Boomer goes, 'same as losing'" – Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman recalls hilarious story about retired swimmer's equally competitive son

Bob Bowman, the renowned head coach of star swimmer Michael Phelps, has reflected on the competitive spirit revolving around Phelps' household. The coach who guided the multiple Olympic medalist when he was just 11, shared his thoughts on the spirited Phelps family.

The 28-time Olympic medallist, Michael Phelps, was guided by Bowman throughout his prominent career. During Bowman’s recent appearance in one of the episodes of “Unfiltered Waters Podcast” with two Olympic champions, Katie Hoff and Missy Franklin, the five-time ASCA Coach of the Year recalled a story that focused on the mirthful spirit of Phelps’s children.

While sharing the anecdote, Bowman mentioned the jovial motivation that permeates the family of the legendary swimmer. Additionally, he also expressed that “ties” are not given importance by Phelps' eldest son, Boomer.

“I was like 'yeah we went up there this crazy weather we had this meet and we tied and Michael's like What? It's like, how does that happen? I'm like, I don't know. It's like 150 to 150 were the points, and right about that time Boomer walks in and he goes, 'you tied and I'm like yeah he goes same as losing' and walks off. And Michael goes 'that's right, Boomer, that's exactly. I was like, can Grandpa get a little love around here' and it's like everything in that house is a competition and you either win or lose, there aren't any ties,” Bowman shared [51:40 onwards]

Michael Phelps' former coach Bob Bowman reflects on the approach of his coaching and its progression

Bob Bowman and Michael Phelps at the 2016 Austin Elite Invite - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Bob Bowman is currently the Director of Swimming and Diving & Head Men’s Coach at the University of Texas. During the podcast, he also discussed how his coaching methods have undergone a transition. He also guided Léon Marchand, the five-time Olympic medalist French swimmer.

“I used to tell people, it's like my coaching toolbox is much bigger now. I can go in there and get all kinds of tools. In the beginning all I have is a hammer, so everything looks like a nail. I just hammered everything right. So, I think trust is basically it's two ways right? And I expect that from them. They have to be honest with me. We have to take a realistic look at what we're doing. That seems to work really well,” he mentioned [0:36 onwards]

Under Bowman’s tutelage, Michael Phelps became the most eminent Olympic competitive swimmer. The retired swimmer now speaks on mental health and living healthily. The six-time USA Swimming Coach of the Year discussed that he now tries to coach in a “more respectful” and “tactful way”.

