Boston 5K 2024 results: Cooper Teare clinches top position, Fotyen Tesfay registers course record

The Boston 5K event was slated for Saturday, April 13 in Massachusetts, New England.

Fans were delighted on the weekend as the athletes took on the Boston streets, displaying their exceptional athletics skills. The Ethiopian athlete, Fotyen Tesfay secured the top position in the women's 5K category, setting a course record after clocking an impressive time of 14:45.

Women's category results at the 2024 Boston 5K

Fotyen Tesfay - 14:45 Emmaculate Acholi - 14:59 Esther Gitahi - 15:08 Annie Rodenfels - 15:08 Rachel Schneider Smith - 15:25 Erika Kemp - 15:25 Bethany Hasz - 15:30 Mercy Chelangat - 15:32 Vanessa Fraser - 15:36 Emily Durgin - 15:39 Aubrey Frentheway - 15:42 Dani Polerecky - 15:42 Everlyn Kemboi - 15:52 Lauren Gregory - 15:56 Dakotah Lindwurm - 16:06 Kimberley Conley - 16:12 Abbey Wheeler - 16:14 Jessica West - 16:15 Cleo Boyd - 16:16 Anna Oeser - 16:19

The results for women's 1 mile is given below:

Krissy Gear - 4:42 Yolanda Ngarambe - 4:43 Elizabeth Birs - 4:43 Micaela Degenero - 4:44 Jazz Shukla - 4:47 Erin Teschuk - 4:48 Abbe Goldstein - 4:49 Taryn Rawlings - 4:50 Tori Gerlach - 4:52 Ellia Shea - 4:55

Eden Rainbow Cooper - 12:04 Patricia Eachus - 12:20 Christie Dawes - 13:11 Veronica Gonzalez - 17:22 Carmen Gimenez - 17:44 Madelyn Wilson - 18:05 Helen Newman - 19:46

Men's category results at the 2024 Boston 5K

Cooper Teare - 13:38 Drew Hunter - 13:39 Eduardo Herrera - 13:39 Ben Flanagan - 13:43 Simone Koech - 13:44 Matthew Wilkinson - 13:47 Alex Masai - 13:48 Joey Berriatua - 13:52 Tebello Ramakongoana - 13:58 Barry Keane - 13:59 Benjamin Kigen - 14:02 Reed Fischer - 14:04 Eric Hamer - 14:07 Eli Moskowitz - 14:13 Titus Winders - 14:18 Zachery Panning - 14:54 Philip Royer - 14:59 Brian Harvey - 15:14 Dominic Bruce - 15:18 El Amin Chentouf - 17:25

The results for men's 1 mile is given below:

Casey Comber - 4:07 Aaron Ahl - 4:08 Vivien Henz - 4:09 Henry McLuckie - 4:10 Melkenah Azizie - 4:10 Abe Alvarado - 4:10 Corey Bellemore - 4:11 Kasey Knevelbaard - 4:13 Derek Johnson - 4:14 Rob Happenstall

The result for the men's Wheelchair category at the 2024 Boston 5K is given below:

Marcel Hug - 10:18 David Weir - 10:21 Daniel Romanchuk - 10:30 Aron Pike - 10:49 Joshua Cassidy - 10:58 Sho Watanabe - 11:14 Johnboy Smith - 11:15 Brian Siemann - 11:20 Hermin Garic - 11:50 Fidel Aguilar - 12:07