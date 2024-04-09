Boston Marathon 2024: First list of elite athletes announced

The Boston Marathon 2024 is here, and the race promises some intense and exciting action. Plenty of big names will be taking to the roads in Massachusetts, with Siranesh Yirga, Helen Obiri, Workenesh Edesa, and more fighting it out in the women's division. Meanwhile, the men's race will see Sisay Lemma, Evans Chebet, and Gabriel Geay battle amongst themselves for the win.

Yirga comes into this race having won the Shanghai Marathon last year with a timing of 2 hours and 21 mins. For the Ethiopian, the Boston Marathon marks her season debut, and fans are excited to see what she's got in the tank.

Helen Obiri is a two-time Olympic medalist and comes into this race as the defending champion. Last year around, she left the rest of the field behind by 12 seconds, clocking a time of 2:21:38s for her gold.

Meanwhile, Workenesh Edesa will pose a strong challenge to both Yirga and Obiri. The Ethiopian has started her year strong, winning the Osaka Marathon, and will be hunting for another win in Boston.

The men's division at the Boston Marathon will see old rivalries surface, as Sisay Lemma, Evans Chebet, and Gabriel Geay go head-to-head. Chebet and Gaey were the first and second-place finishers at the race last year, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top this time. Chebet has won six of the last seven marathons he participated in and has the rare opportunity to win in Boston thrice in a row.

Gaey also comes into this competition on a high, having recently set a personal best of 2:03.00 in Valencia. However, Lemma is the fastest man on the elite field at the moment and looks like a strong contender for the win.

Boston Marathon 2024: Full list of elite participants

WOMEN'S OPEN DIVISION

Tadu Teshome, Hiwot Gebremaryam, Judith Korir, Meseret Belete, Tiruye Mesfin, Workenesh Edesa, Senbere Teferi, Dera Dida, Edna Kiplagat, Mary Ngugi-Cooper, Sara Hall, Ababel Yeshaneh, Vibian Chepkurui, Siranesh Yirga, Helah Kiprop, Hellen Obiri, Emma Bates, Desiree Linden, Buze Diriba, Caroline Rotich, Sharon Lokedi, Fatima Gardadi, Angie Orjuela, Fabienne Konigstein, Dominique Scott, Grace Kahura, Katie Kellner, Lindsey Bradley, Briana Boehmer, Dylan Hassett, Parley Hannan, Sara Lopez, Annie Heffernan, Rachel Hyland, Anne-Marie Comeau, Johanna Bäcklund, Argentina Valdepenas Cerna, Emma Spencer, Michelle Krezonoski, Shannon Smith, Caroline Mulder, Gina Rouse, Kim Krezonoski, Abigail Corrigan, Marissa Lenger, Emilee Risteen, Isabelle Pickett, Mary Christensen, Olivia Angel, April Lund, Sarah Short, Maura Lemon, Sarah Sibert, Lauren Ames, Kassi Harmon, Elizabeth Camy, Alexandra Niles, Mindy Mammen, Ziyang Liu, Jenny Simpson

WOMEN'S WHEELCHAIR DIVISION

Manuela Schär, Madison de Rosario, Jenna Fesemyer, Marie Emmanuelle Naomi Alphonse, Christie Dawes, Vanessa Cristina de Souza, Aline dos Santos Rocha, Michelle Wheeler, Patricia Eachus, Eden Rainbow Cooper, Yen Hoang, Emelia Perry, Hoda Elshorbagy, Eva Houston, Hannah Dederick, Hannah Babalola, Carmen Gimenez Abaz

BOSTON MARATHON WOMEN'S PARA ATHLETICS DIVISIONS

Jacky Hunt-Broersma, Kelly Bruno, Livea Flor Pereira Rodrigues, Liz Willis, Nicole Ver Kuilen

MEN’S OPEN DIVISION

Sisay Lemma, Evans Chebet, Gabriel Geay, Cybrian Kotut, Haftu Teklu, Shura Kitata, John Korir, Mohamed Esa, Suguru Osaka, Sondre Moen, Zouhair Talbi, Isaac Mpofu, Albert Korir, Kento Otsu, Ryoma Takeuchi, Sam Chelanga, Segundo Jami, Elkanah Kibet, Tsegay Tuemay, Matt McDonald, CJ Albertson, David Nilsson, Tristan Woodfine, Giovanni Grano, Will Nation, Ilie Corneschi Alexandru, Joseph Whelan, Patrick Smyth, Yuma Morii, Robert Miranda, Kristoffer Mugrage, Craig Hunt, Primoz Kobe, Lorenz Baum, Thomas Toth, Taiyo Akiyama, Jacob Shiohira, Andrew McCann, Matt Rand, Ryan Eiler, Prescott Leach, Qianyu Cheng, Grant O'Connor, Mauricio Mendez Cruz, Jared Schatz, Miguel Morone, Dustin Bybee, Gilles Rubio, Joel Conn, Tyler Butterfield, Miguel Ferrer Muro, Roman Fosti, Meng-Tsung (Steve) Chu, Yemane Haileselassie

MEN’S WHEELCHAIR DIVISION

Marcel Hug, Joshua Cassidy, Aaron Pike, Johnboy Smith, Kota Hokinoue, Daniel Romanchuk, Rafael Botello Jimenez, Jordi Madera, Patrick Monahan, Sho Watanabe, Hermin Garic, Jeyna Senbeta, Simon Lawson, David Weir, Brian Siemann, Evan Correll, Jason Robinson, Phillip Croft, Jake Lappin, Sean Frame, Wyatt Willand, Santiago Sanz, Dustin Stallberg, Fidel Aguilar Zepeda, Aidan Gravelle, Isaiah Rigo

BOSTON MARATHON MEN'S PARA ATHLETICS DIVISIONS

El Amin Chentouf, Chaz Davis, Andrew Thorsen, Thomas Cantara, Marko Cheseto Lemtukei, Brian Reynolds, Adam Popp, Atsbha Gebre Gebremeskel

Boston Marathon 2024: Weather prediction

As an outdoor race, the Boston Marathon is greatly affected by weather every year, with extreme temperatures and wind sometimes hampering performance and the viewing experience.

However, it looks like the 2024 race is set to be the perfect experience for runners and audiences alike. As of now, the weather prediction for April 15 promises clear and sunny skies, with temperatures starting at around 57° Fahrenheit, and going up to 63° Fahrenheit, at the half marathon finish time. By the end of the race, the heat is expected to be around 66-68° Fahrenheit.

At the same time, runners can expect to be aided by a strong tailwind of 7 mph, west south-west, making the grueling run slightly easier. The tailwind is not expected to go below 6 mph or above 8 mph during the race.

Poll : Do you think Evans Chebet and Hellen Obiri can defend their Boston Marathon title? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion