Boston Marathon 2024: Five runners to watch out for ft. Evans Chabet, Helen Obiri

The Boston Marathon 2024 will be held on Monday, April 15 and precisely 30,000 runners will compete in this much-anticipated event. Many top athletes will join the race that will kick off in Hopkinton, Boston, including Evans Chabet and Helen Obiri and it promises to be an incredible one.

Here are the five runners to watch out for in the Boston Marathon 2024:

#1. Evans Chabet

Evans Chabet, a Kenyan long-distance runner who has competed in several races, will join the Boston Marathon 2024. Chabet has won the Boston Marathon three times consecutively and he is also the third man to clinch two marathons, Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon, in the 21st century.

He was the first-place finisher in the 2023 Boston Marathon, took third place in the 2016 Berlin Marathon, and has emerged victorious in six out of the past seven marathons he joined.

#2. Helen Obiri

Helen Obiri will contest in the Boston Marathon 2024 as the immediate last champion and she is a top contender to watch out for in this year's race, having clocked 2:21:38 to secure a gold in the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Obiri is a 2x Olympic silver medalist and also became a 2x World champion when she won the 2017 and 2019 5000m race setting a new record.

#3. Siranesh Yirga

Siranesh Yirga, 1x Shanghai Marathon winner and 1x Ljubljana Marathon winner, will take part in the 2024 Boston race. Finishing ahead of other athletes, Yirga won the 2023 Shanghai Marathon clocking 2:21:28 in the competition held in China.

Boston Marathon 2024 is her debut and she will be prepared to contend with other participants for the prize.

#4. Workenesh Edesa

Workenesh Edesa, an Ethiopian long-distance runner, is another athlete to watch out for in the Boston race. She began 2024 on a strong note, emerging victorious in the Osaka Marathon, and is aiming to clinch gold in Boston.

Edesa had an incredible win in the Osaka Women’s Marathon and also won the World Athletics Platinum Label competition by clocking 2:18:51.

#5. Gabriel Geay

Gabriel Geay is coming to the Boston Marathon 2024 as a top contender as he sealed the second position at the 2023 Boston race and also secured a personal best of 2:03:00 in Valencia recently.

The 28-year-old athlete holds the Tanzanian national record for the Boston Marathon and finished second in the 2022 Valencia Marathon held in Spain.