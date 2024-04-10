Boston Marathon 2024: Full list of celebrity runners ft. Danica Patrick, Zdeno Chara & more

The Boston Marathon 2024 is set to kick off on April 15. Every year, some celebrities join the Boston race to take a chance at winning, and due to the large number of participants, it can be difficult to identify them among the thousands of runners taking part in the competition.

Here is the full list of celebrity runners participating in the Boston Marathon 2024:

#1. Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick, former NASCAR driver, will be joining the list of celebrities running in the Boston Marathon 2024 on April 15. Patrick is a past American racing driver and is among the best women in American open-wheel car racing.

#2. Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara is the popular Bruins defender who stayed for 14 seasons and secured the 2011 Stanley Cup. He will run to assist two foundations, the Thomas Smith and Hoyt Foundation, that are helping disabled people by providing them with financial assistance.

#3. Nicolas Kiefer

Nicolas Kiefer, a former tennis player, will take part in the Boston Marathon 2024 and this competition will be his last that is needed for his Big Six marathons to be completed. Kiefer has been ranked fourth in World tennis during his playing days and clinched silver in the 2004 Olympic Games.

#4. Matt Wilpers

Matt Wilpers, a famous coach and also popular for being a Peloton tutor, will take part in the Boston Marathon 2024. He confirmed that participating in the event was an amazing chance to execute his goals and motivate others with his actions.

#5. Daniel Humm

Daniel Humm is a top chef who runs Eleven Madison Park in New York. He has partaken in many marathons in his lifetime and is aiming to perform better than his previous performance in the 2023 Boston race.

#6. Meb Keflezighi

Meb Keflezighi was the first US runner to emerge victorious in the Boston Marathon Men’s Open Division after 1983, and he will take part in this year's marathon, running to assist his foundation.

#7. Amby Burfoot

Amby Burfoot has participated in a lot of marathons in her younger days and has even won the 1968 Boston Marathon. She was trained by 1957 Boston champion John Kelley and even stayed in the same room with 4x Boston champion Bill Rodgers while she was in college.

#8. Chris Nikic

Chris Nikic participated in the 2021 Boston Marathon and is the foremost individual with Down Syndrome who finished the Hawaii Ironman. Nikic had finished Big Six marathons and is now targeting 5:35 in the Boston Marathon 2024.