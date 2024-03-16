The 2024 Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place in less than a month, and will see the participation of over 30,000 runners on April 15, 2024. It's the second World Marathon Majors event that will take place this year.

While the professional field is admittedly much smaller, it has grown slightly more colorful with the addition of seven athletes.

Also in the mix now are runners Sara Hall, Jenny Simpson, Carolina Rotich, Elkanah Kibet, Sam Chelanga, Siranesh Yirga, and Masazumi Soejima.

Sara Hall is the 2020 London Marathon silver medalist, and the 2021 Chicago Marathon bronze medalist. She brags a personal best of 2:20:32 in the event, making her the third fastest American woman of all time.

Middle and long distance runner Jenny Simpson is an Olympic bronze medalist in the 1500m. She has also won a World Championships gold, and two World Championships silvers in the same event.

Carolina Rotich is the former winner of the Las Vegas, Boston, and New York half-marathon. She also represented Kenya at the 2011 World Championships, and holds a personal best of 2:23:22 for the full marathon.

Former Auburn University athlete, Elkanah Kibet boasts a personal best of 2:07:02 for a marathon, and was one of the top ten finishers at the 2022 Boston Marathon.

Sam Chelanga typically runs the 10,000m and half-marathon, and is an NCAA record holder in the former. His brother, Joshua Chelanga, is also a runner, and was the winner of the 2007 Rotterdam Marathon.

24-year-old Siranesh Yirga is currently ranked 22nd in the World Women's Marathon rankings. Representing Ethiopia on the international stage, she has won the Shanghai Master and holds a personal best of 2:21:08.

Lastly, Masazumi Soejima, Japanese Paralympian, is the 2011 Boston and New York Marathon winner. He also has an Olympic bronze to his name, won as part of the Japanese 4x400m T53-54 squad.

Boston Marathon 2024: Full list of professional participants

With the addition of these new seven entries, this is what the field for the Boston Marathon looks like now:

BOSTON MARATHON WOMEN'S OPEN DIVISION

Tadu Teshome, Hiwot Gebremariam, Judith Korir, Meseret Belete, Tiruye Mesfin, Worknesh Edesa, Senbere Teferi, Dera Dida, Edna Kiplagat, Mary Ngugi-Cooper, Sara Hall, Ababel Yeshaneh, Vibian Chepkirui, Siranesh Yirga, Helah Kiprop, Hellen Obiri, Emma Bates, Desiree Linden, Buze Diriba, Sharon Lokedi,Malindi Elmore, Caroline Rotich,Fatima Gardadi, Angie Orjuela,Fabienne Konigstein, DominiqueScott, Grace Kahura, Katie Kellner, Briana Boehmer, Dylan Hassett, Parley Hannan, Sara Lopez, Annie Heffernan, Rachel Hyland, Anne-Marie Comeau, Johanna Backlund, Argentina Valdepenas Cerna, Ariane Hendrix Roach, Michelle Krezonoski, Shannon Smith, Caroline Williams, Gina Rouse, Kim Krezonoski, Abigail Corrigan, Marissa Lenger, Emilee Risteen, Isabelle Pickett, Mary Christensen, Olivia Anger, April Lund, Sarah Short, Maura Lemon, Sarah Sibert, Lauren Ames, Kassie Harmon, Elizabeth Camy, Alexandra Niles, Mindy Mammen, Ziyang Liu, Jenny Simpson

BOSTON MARATHON WOMEN’S WHEELCHAIR DIVISION

Susannah Scaroni, Manuela Schär, Madison de Rosario, Jenna Fesemyer, Marie Emmanuelle Naomi Alphonse, Christie Dawes, Vanessa Cristina de Souza, Aline dos Santos Rocha, Michelle Wheeler, Patricia Eachus, Eden Rainbow Cooper, Yen Hoang, Emelia Perry, Hoda Elshorbagy, Eva Houston, Hannah Dederick, Hannah Babalola, Carmen Gimenez Abad

BOSTON MARATHON PARA ATHLETICS WOMEN'S DIVISION

Jacky Hunt-Broersma, Kelly Bruno, Livea Flor Pereira Rodriguez, Liz Willis, Nicole Ver Kuilen

BOSTON MARATHON MEN’S OPEN DIVISION

Sisay Lemma, Evans Chebet, Gabriel Geay, Cybrian Kotut, Haftu Teklu, Shura Kita, John Korir, Mohamed Esa, Suguru Osako, Sondre Moen, Zouhair Talbi, Isaac Mpofu, Albert Korir, Kento Otsu, Ryoma Takeuchi, Sam Chelanga, Segundo Jami, Tsegay Tuemay, Matt McDonald, Elkanah Kibet, David Nilsson, Tristan Woodfine, CJ Albertson, Edward Cheserek, Giovanni Grano, Will Nation, Ilie Alexandru Corneschi, Joseph Whelan, Patrick Smyth, Yumi Morii, Robert Miranda, Kristoffer Mugragez, Craig Hunt, Primoz Kobe, Lorenz Baum, Thomas Toth, Taiyo Akiyama, Jacob Shiohira, Andrew McCann, Matt Rand, Ryan Eiler, Prescott Leach, Qianyu Cheng, Henry Williams, Jason Ayr, Grant O'Connor, Mauricio Mendez Cruz, Jared Schatz, Brad Kahlefeldt, Miguel Morone, Dustin Bybee, Giles Rubio, Joel Conn, Tyler Butterfield, Miguel Ferrer Muro, Roman Fosti, Meng-Tsung (Steve) Chu, Yemane Haileselassie

BOSTON MARATHON MEN’S WHEELCHAIR DIVISION

Marcel Hug, Joshua Cassidy, Masazumi Soejima, Aaron Pike, Johnboy Smith, Kota Hokinoue, Daniel Romanchuk, Rafael Botello Jimenez, Jordi Madera, Patrick Monahan, Sho Watanabe, Hermin Garic, Jeyna Senbeta, Jetze Plat, Simon Lawson, David Weir, Brian Siemann, Evan Correll, Jason Robinson, Phillip Croft, Jake Lappin, Sean Frame, Wyatt Willand, Santiago Sanz, Dustin Stallberg, Fidel Aguilar Zepeda, Aidan Gravelle, Hideki Matsunaga, Isaiah Rigo

BOSTON MARATHON PARA ATHLETICS MEN'S DIVISION

El Amin Chentouf, Chaz Davis, Andrew Thorsen, Thomas Cantara, Marko Cheseto Lemtukei, Brian Reynolds, Adam Popp, Atsbha Gebre Gebremeskel